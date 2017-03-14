Peewee Hawks clinch Tri-County finals berth

March 14, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The peewee AE Caledon Hawks booked their ticket to the Tri-County championship series Monday in convincing fashion.
In the second to last game of the league’s round-robin series, the Hawks met with the Orangeville Flyers in a win-and-you’re-in scenario for either team.
Caledon, undefeated so far in Tri-County play, proved to be the better squad by taking the lead about a minute into the game, and a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
The score held steady until the first minute of the third period, when Orangeville finally broke the shutout. Caledon retaliated with three quick goals of their own, with the score sitting at 5-1 at the final buzzer.
With their unbeaten streak reaching five games, the Hawks have now downed the Flyers twice, and earned a win and a tie with the Dundas Blues.
They finish off the round-robin against the Stoney Creek Warriors, whom they have already beaten 10-1 in the playoffs.
That final game, going Thursday in Stoney Creek, will simply be a warmup for the championship series, where they will face the Ancaster Avalanche: winners of Group A.
Ancaster clinched their spot early with convincing wins over both the Flamborough Flames and Erin-Hillsburgh Devils last week. Schedules are yet to be determined.
The Hawks join their minor midget AA counterparts as Tri-County finalists, who clinched a date with the Garden City Falcons after a 6-4 win over Flamborough Saturday.
Meanwhile, three other Caledon squads are still looking to earn that coveted finals position.
The atom AEs await the results of a Thursday night game between Guelph and Centre Wellington to decide their fate, while the bantam AAs are in a three-way race with Burlington and Guelph for tops in Group A.
They face Guelph Thursday night in what could be the deciding match.
The bantam AEs also have a win-and-you’re-in final round robin game Thursday, facing Centre Wellington to determine which of the two will take top seed in their grouping.
The organization’s last remaining hope for provincial gold lies in the hands of the midget AA Hawks, who begin their battle in the OMHA championship with the Whitby Wildcats Wednesday following press time. Caledon lost just one game on their way to the final, taking down both the Orangeville Flyers and Niagara Falls Flyers.
For schedules, visit www.caledonminorhockey.ca
