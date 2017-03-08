March 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
Six lonely people looking for love get more than they bargained for when a dating agency mistakenly pairs them up with the wrong partners in the Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers’ production of Karen Doling’s Date with Destiny.
Directed by Kathie Maloney, the two-act comedy will be presented at the Inglewood Community Centre, March, 24, 25, 31, April 7 and 8. An April 1 dinner theatre performance, which is a fund raiser for the Knox United Church, is sold out.
But there are plenty of seats available for the other five shows. This is the first time in its 30-year plus history the theatrical group has staged a production for three consecutive weekends.
Performance time is 8 p.m. with the theatre doors opening at 7:30. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered online at inglewoodperformers@hotmail.com or by calling (905) 838-2874. They are also available at the Inglewood Store or Body Perks (clients only).
The Inglewood Community Centre is at 15855 McLaughlin Rd.
