Drop in for March break fun at Caledon Parent-Child Centre

By Bill Rea Trustee Stan Cameron called it “a sad day” Tuesday as the Peel District School Board received a staff recommendation to close Credit ...

The Bolton and District PROBUS Club is looking for new members. The club is a part of PROBUS Canada which has more than 30,000 active ...

By Bill Rea A physical disability doesn’t have to slow one down, and Caledon village resident Grace Kennedy is proof of that. Grace, 15, has ...

A fun-filled month of activities awaits visitors to the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) in March. Dive into the world of Seth and ...

THURSDAY MARCH 2 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...