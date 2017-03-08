Drop in for March break fun at Caledon Parent-Child Centre

March 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
Parents with children up to six years of age are encouraged to drop in to the Caledon Parent-Child Centre (CPCC) and enjoy some free March break fun from March 13 to 16.
The CPCC’s drop-in hours will be extended to remain open Monday afternoon and the week will feature interactive and engaging activities, such as Animals, Animals Everywhere, Costume Party Day, Friends in Our Neighbourhood and PJ Day.
This year, the Centre invites families to “stay and play” during lunch Monday and Wednesday, when for $3 per person, they can eat at the Centre. Monday’s lunch will be “turtle dogs” and Wednesday will feature pancakes and sausages. Fruit, veggies and dessert will be served both days too.
For a complete schedule and detailed program descriptions, visit www.cp-cc.org or call 905-857-0090.
