There were plenty of pancakes throughout Caledon last Tuesday

March 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Last Tuesday was the traditional tier for eating pancakes, and they were in ample supply at various location in Caledon. Drew Haines of Brampton was being served his dinner at St. John’s Anglican Church on Highway 9 by Margaret French and Susan Schuschu. Photos by Bill Rea
Last Tuesday was the traditional tier for eating pancakes, and they were in ample supply at various location in Caledon. Drew Haines of Brampton was being served his dinner at St. John’s Anglican Church on Highway 9 by Margaret French and Susan Schuschu.
Mayfield United Church once again held their pancake supper at the Brampton Fairgrounds. Bruce Speirs and Gary Van Bolderen were busy doing the flipping in the kitchen.

What’s a pancake supper without a good dessert? Madeline Sutcliffe, 4, and her sister Beatrice, 5, were enjoying their desserts at the pancake supper at St. James’ Anglican Church in Caledon East.

Rev. Greg Fiennes-Clinton was hard at work in the kitchen at St. James.

Caledon Seniors’ Centre in Bolton hosted a pancake lunch. Centre member Karen Francis was helping with the serving.

First Inglewood Pathfinders Johanna Figueroa and Kate Windross were helping to serve the diners at Knox United Church in Caledon village.

Caledon village area sisters Allison and Meaghan Graham, 6, were getting a nice dinner at Knox Church.

Stan Webb was hard at work at the grill at the supper at Mono Mills United Church.

