Fundraiser for SPCA
March 8, 2017 ·
Last Monday was National Cupcake Day, and the Character Crew at Allan Drive Middle School marked the day by selling cupcakes. Proceeds from the sales amounted to about $750, which was to go to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Students Victoria Darlow, Melissa Barone, Leah Cammisuli and Rebecca McConnell were in charge of one of the sales tables.
Grade 8 students Paige Bennitz and Anna Burda was showing off some of the inventory.
Photos by Bill Rea