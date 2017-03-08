Uncategorized

WOMEN WHO CARE MAKE CONTRIBUTION

WOMEN WHO CARE MAKE CONTRIBUTION The first meeting of the Caledon Chapter of 100 Women Who Care took place last month, and those on hand voted to donate the proceeds of that session to Caledon Meals on Wheels. Michele Newton and Barb O’Handley of 100 Women were on hand with the cheque for $6,000, to present it to Meals on Wheels Executive Director Christine Sevigny, Verona Teskey and Shirley Hoppler of Prudential Select Real Estate and Christine Gnass of Meals on Wheels. The next meeting of 100 Women Who Care will be May 10 at Caledon Ski Club.

