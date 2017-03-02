Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

March 2, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Krysta Cadden
Feb. 23 was Rotary International’s birthday.
The first club was formed Feb. 23, 1905 by Chicago attorney Paul Harris, so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas, form meaningful, lifelong friendships and give back to their communities.
“Whatever Rotary may mean to us, to the world it will be known by the results it achieves.” — Paul Harris.
The amount of the first donation to the Rotary Foundation in 1917 was $26.50 and The Rotary Foundation’s first gift was made to the International Society for Crippled Children in 1930 for $500.
For more than 110 years, our guiding principles have been the foundation of our values: service, fellowship, diversity, integrity and leadership.
Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. Our 35,000-plus clubs work together to:
• Promote peace
• Fight disease
• Provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene
• Save mothers and children
• Support education
• Grow local economies
This year, we are also celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Foundation — the arm of Rotary that enables us to provide funds to do all the great work we do all around the world.
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.
