Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

March 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Krysta Cadden
Feb. 23 was Rotary International’s birthday.
The first club was formed Feb. 23, 1905 by Chicago attorney Paul Harris, so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas, form meaningful, lifelong friendships and give back to their communities.
“Whatever Rotary may mean to us, to the world it will be known by the results it achieves.” — Paul Harris.
The amount of the first donation to the Rotary Foundation in 1917 was $26.50 and The Rotary Foundation’s first gift was made to the International Society for Crippled Children in 1930 for $500.
For more than 110 years, our guiding principles have been the foundation of our values: service, fellowship, diversity, integrity and leadership.
Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. Our 35,000-plus clubs work together to:
• Promote peace
• Fight disease
• Provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene
• Save mothers and children
• Support education
• Grow local economies
This year, we are also celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Foundation — the arm of Rotary that enables us to provide funds to do all the great work we do all around the world.
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon Councillors Jennifer Innis and Johanna Downey were representing the Town and Peel Region Saturday in the Peel Regional Police Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Ontario. The unseasonably-warm temperatures meant the water wasn’t as cold as it might have been. Photo by Bill Rea

Taking the Plunge for Special Olympics

Board staff recommends closing Credit View

By Bill Rea Trustee Stan Cameron called it “a sad day” Tuesday as the Peel District School Board received a staff recommendation to close Credit ...

Hear about speaker’s roots in Vietnam

The Bolton and District PROBUS Club is looking for new members. The club is a part of PROBUS Canada which has more than 30,000 active ...

Grace Kennedy has been named a 2017 Provincial Easter Seals Ambassador.

Caledon girl is an Easter Seals Ambassador for 2017

By Bill Rea A physical disability doesn’t have to slow one down, and Caledon village resident Grace Kennedy is proof of that. Grace, 15, has ...

Fun-filled March at Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives

A fun-filled month of activities awaits visitors to the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) in March. Dive into the world of Seth and ...

World Day of Prayer March 3

Services are planned locally to mark World Day of Prayer March 3. The Bolton area service will start at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church ...

Support Big Brothers Big Sisters; bowl March 5 at Skyview Lanes

Help to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel as they celebrate their agency’s 50th anniversary at their largest fundraiser of the year — Tim ...

Community Events

THURSDAY MARCH 2 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...