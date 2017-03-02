Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — March 2, 2017
March 2, 2017
Mayfield Secondary School
Emma Grove
This Grade 11 student is a nordic skier who recently picked up a victory at ROPSSAA. She was also active in cross-country running in the fall, and is looking forward to playing on the senior rugby team in the spring, as well as rowing. Away from school, she is a member of the Highlands Trail Blazers near Collingwood. She’s been skiing for three years. The 16-year-old lives near Caledon village.
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Jada Christian
This 16-year-old played centre for the school’s varsity girls’ hockey team, which made it to the quarter-finals. She is looking forward to trying out for the field lacrosse team, and is also interested in going out for track, specializing in the 400 and 800-metre events. In the community, she plays midget rep AA hockey in the Orangeville Hornets’ organization. The Grade 10 student lives in Caledon East.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Jennifer Santarossa
The Grade 11 student was playing left side on the senior volleyball team, which made it to the semifinals. “It was a good season,” she said. She’s also planning to go out for the field lacrosse team in the spring. In the community, she plays rep volleyball in the Georgetown Impact organization. The 16-year-old lives in Bolton.
Humberview Secondary School
Lea Mascarenhas
This 15-year-old is an alpine skier who finished first in the Level 1 Division at ROPSSAA. She also on the school’s ping pong team which won bronze in junior mixed doubles, and she’s planning to play badminton in the spring. Away from school, she is a ski instructor at Blue Mountain. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.