Sports

Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — March 2, 2017

March 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mayfield Secondary School Emma Grove This Grade 11 student is a nordic skier who recently picked up a victory at ROPSSAA. She was also active in cross-country running in the fall, and is looking forward to playing on the senior rugby team in the spring, as well as rowing. Away from school, she is a member of the Highlands Trail Blazers near Collingwood. She’s been skiing for three years. The 16-year-old lives near Caledon village.

Mayfield Secondary School
Emma Grove
This Grade 11 student is a nordic skier who recently picked up a victory at ROPSSAA. She was also active in cross-country running in the fall, and is looking forward to playing on the senior rugby team in the spring, as well as rowing. Away from school, she is a member of the Highlands Trail Blazers near Collingwood. She’s been skiing for three years. The 16-year-old lives near Caledon village.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School Jada Christian This 16-year-old played centre for the school’s varsity girls’ hockey team, which made it to the quarter-finals. She is looking forward to trying out for the field lacrosse team, and is also interested in going out for track, specializing in the 400 and 800-metre events. In the community, she plays midget rep AA hockey in the Orangeville Hornets’ organization. The Grade 10 student lives in Caledon East.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Jada Christian
This 16-year-old played centre for the school’s varsity girls’ hockey team, which made it to the quarter-finals. She is looking forward to trying out for the field lacrosse team, and is also interested in going out for track, specializing in the 400 and 800-metre events. In the community, she plays midget rep AA hockey in the Orangeville Hornets’ organization. The Grade 10 student lives in Caledon East.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School Jennifer Santarossa The Grade 11 student was playing left side on the senior volleyball team, which made it to the semifinals. “It was a good season,” she said. She’s also planning to go out for the field lacrosse team in the spring. In the community, she plays rep volleyball in the Georgetown Impact organization. The 16-year-old lives in Bolton.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Jennifer Santarossa
The Grade 11 student was playing left side on the senior volleyball team, which made it to the semifinals. “It was a good season,” she said. She’s also planning to go out for the field lacrosse team in the spring. In the community, she plays rep volleyball in the Georgetown Impact organization. The 16-year-old lives in Bolton.

Humberview Secondary School Lea Mascarenhas This 15-year-old is an alpine skier who finished first in the Level 1 Division at ROPSSAA. She also on the school’s ping pong team which won bronze in junior mixed doubles, and she’s planning to play badminton in the spring. Away from school, she is a ski instructor at Blue Mountain. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.

Humberview Secondary School
Lea Mascarenhas
This 15-year-old is an alpine skier who finished first in the Level 1 Division at ROPSSAA. She also on the school’s ping pong team which won bronze in junior mixed doubles, and she’s planning to play badminton in the spring. Away from school, she is a ski instructor at Blue Mountain. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon Councillors Jennifer Innis and Johanna Downey were representing the Town and Peel Region Saturday in the Peel Regional Police Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Ontario. The unseasonably-warm temperatures meant the water wasn’t as cold as it might have been. Photo by Bill Rea

Taking the Plunge for Special Olympics

Board staff recommends closing Credit View

By Bill Rea Trustee Stan Cameron called it “a sad day” Tuesday as the Peel District School Board received a staff recommendation to close Credit ...

Hear about speaker’s roots in Vietnam

The Bolton and District PROBUS Club is looking for new members. The club is a part of PROBUS Canada which has more than 30,000 active ...

Grace Kennedy has been named a 2017 Provincial Easter Seals Ambassador.

Caledon girl is an Easter Seals Ambassador for 2017

By Bill Rea A physical disability doesn’t have to slow one down, and Caledon village resident Grace Kennedy is proof of that. Grace, 15, has ...

Fun-filled March at Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives

A fun-filled month of activities awaits visitors to the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) in March. Dive into the world of Seth and ...

World Day of Prayer March 3

Services are planned locally to mark World Day of Prayer March 3. The Bolton area service will start at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church ...

Support Big Brothers Big Sisters; bowl March 5 at Skyview Lanes

Help to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel as they celebrate their agency’s 50th anniversary at their largest fundraiser of the year — Tim ...

Community Events

THURSDAY MARCH 2 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...