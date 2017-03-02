Tie at top of senior hockey standings

March 2, 2017 · 0 Comments
Yale Industrial Trucks moved into a first-place tie in the Caledon Senior Hockey League thanks to a 6-2 win over Rutherford Global Logistics Feb. 13.
The win, coupled with a 3-3 tie between Jiffy Lube Oilers and Bolton Chiropractic Centre, left Yale and Jiffy Lube tied for top spot at 28 points with three games left in the regular season. In the other game at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, Fines Ford Lincoln rolled over Heart Lake Insurance by a 10-4 margin.
Yale 6, Rutherford 2
Mike Foley lifted Yale’s offence with two goals and two assists.
Robert Masutti was right there with him with a goal and two assists. Brian Samuel and Bruno Fracassi both had a goal and an assist. James Heenan notched three helpers while Greg Collins had two. Romas Krilavicius had a single assist.
Dan Tasson scored twice for Rutherford with Greg Twinney getting the other goal. Rich Petrie was in brackets for two goals. Jeff Boyles had one assist.
Jiffy Lube 3, Bolton Chiropractic 3
Carlo Fantin led the way for Jiffy Lube with a goal and an assist.
Mike Lo Dico and Santo Gazzolla scored the other goals. Paul Agius had two assists and Gary Hughes bagged a single.
Nick Pistilli had the hot stick for the Bonebenders with two goals. Ted Callighen scored the other goal. Single assists went to Dom D’Orazio and Rod Sinclair.
Fines Ford 10, Heart Lake 4
Ron Sampson did the heavy lifting for Fines Ford with three goals and four assists. Jamie Hardman and Jim Rogers both had two goals and three assists. Tony Curcio had one goal and one assist. Damian Niccols and Mark Milton had the other goals. John Pallotta set up three goals while goaltender Vanni DiMarco took time out from instructing his teammates on how to play the game to get an assist.
George Armstrong had a goal and two assists for Heart Lake. Bob McHardy, Jack Gibson and Victor Marrelli scored the other goals. Team sponsor Chris Spilar had two assists while Luch Pinarello and Bill Davis had one each.
