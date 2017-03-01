Uncategorized

Police repeat message ‘Lock It or Lose It’

March 1, 2017

A professional can steal a vehicle in just 30 seconds — without a key.
Caledon OPP are encouraging citizens to Lock It or Lose It. The goal of this proactive crime prevention program is to encourage drivers to take a few simple precautions that will protect their vehicles and the property inside them from theft.
An unlocked door or an open window is an invitation to thieves. The Lock it or Lose It program reminds drivers to always:
• Roll up their vehicles’ windows;
• Keep wallets, purses and other valuables out of sight or locked in the trunk;
• Take garage door remote controls inside their residence;
• Lock their vehicle’s doors; and
• Pocket their keys.
Many of these thefts occur during the night outside residences, or in locations where vehicles may be unattended for extended periods, such as commuter lots, shopping plazas or recreation centers.
Throughout the year, members of the Caledon OPP Community Response Unit and Auxiliary Unit will be conducting Lock It or Lose It education programs. Officers will be checking vehicles parked in a variety of locations throughout Caledon. Vehicles will be checked visually by officers to confirm that they are locked and that no valuables have been left in plain view. A small notice will be left on the vehicle which offers a few simple crime prevention tips that drivers can use to protect their vehicles and property against theft.
The key to protecting a vehicle and its contents is in the owner’s hands. Keep from becoming an easy target of thieves by always properly securing the vehicle. Remember to Lock It or Lose It and to report any suspicious persons or activity to police at 1-888-310-1122, or by dialing 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.

