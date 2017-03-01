Man charged with stunt driving

March 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
A complaint from a member of the public resulted in a 26-year-old man from Guelph being charged Feb. 5.
Caledon OPP reports they received a complaint about a vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in the area of Highway 10 and Highpoint Sideroad. An officer spotted a grey BMW and clocked it going 150 km-h in a posted 80 zone.
The driver was charged with stunt driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Police remind motorists that anyone charged with stunt driving is subject to an immediate seven-day driver’s licence suspension and an immediate seven day seizure of the vehicle. Upon conviction, the minimum fine for the first offence is $2,000 and six demerit points. A further driving suspension may also be ordered.
You must be logged in to post a comment.