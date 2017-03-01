Fun-filled March at Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives

A fun-filled month of activities awaits visitors to the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) in March.

Dive into the world of Seth and the Art of the Graphic Novel in an intimate talk with local expert and professor of English and visual culture Daniel Marrone, followed by a film screening of On the Waterfront.

This month, PAMA and the Brampton Library also jointly host Connections Art and Book Club, featuring the novel, It’s a Good Life, If You Don’t Weaken, by Seth. Then, get ready for a fun-filled March break at PAMA with special guests, drop-in activities and hands-on fun daily.

Connections Art and Book Club

Literature and visual arts connect in this unique book club, which meets tonight (Thursday) from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

This month’s choice is It’s a Good Life, If You Don’t Weaken, by world-renowned graphic artist Seth. The discussion will be paired with a tour of PAMA’s exhibition Heading to Palookaville: Seth and the Art of the Graphic Novel.

This is a free event in partnership with the Brampton Library. To register, call 905-793-4636.

Seth Talk and Film Night

Learn more about Palookaville and artist Seth with insights from local expert Daniel Marrone.

The talk will be March 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Then enjoy the film that inspired the graphic novel On the Waterfront (1954), winner of multiple Oscars for its blunt depiction of the down-and-out boxer Terry Malloy. Played by a young Marlon Brando, Malloy faces the consequences of throwing a fight by ending up with a one-way ticket to Palookaville. This program is free with the cost of admission.

March Break Activities

Looking for some exciting activities over the March Break?

PAMA is the place to be. Each day during March Break, PAMA is offering programming and instructor-led drop-in activities. Programs are included with PAMA admission, paid upon entry.

March 11

Discover how to recycle fun items from home and make them into art at the Family Art and Stories, from 2 to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required, and the cost is included with admission.

March 11 and 12

Be creative and gain an extra hour of sunlight at the Spring Forward Art Buffet, which will run from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Use different types of springs to create a one-of-a-kind art piece. The drop-in activity is included with admission.

March 13

The Purple Pirate Puppet Show adventure on the high sea will be presented from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Join the chase for the Great Purple Whale. Applefun Puppetry presents this 45-minute interactive program. Afterwards, everyone learns how to make a paper puppet to take home. Pre-registration is required, but the cost is included with admission.

In Holi, the Spring Festival of Colours, make a Trinket Box based on traditional Indian handcrafts to keep all special items safe. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost of this drop-in program is included with admission.

March 14

Get a portrait created by local artist Tharmilla Rajasingam and be part of the community art project Portraits for Peel, and celebrate the diversity of this community. This program will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join in on an open texture studio workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and explore the depth and substance of texture.

Create a Canada 150 mobile at PAMA’s art buffet from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

The cost of these drop-in activities is included with admission.

March 15

Be the art. Youngsters can their faces painted at PAMA from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get inspired by the artist Seth and the exhibition Heading to Palookaville: Seth and the Art of the Graphic Novel. Use cartoon animals and images to create a Canadian Graphic Scene in a Box from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost of these drop-in activities is included with admission.

March 16

Lizards, snakes and turtles, oh my. Bring March Break to life with Reptilia Live at PAMA. This exciting show will run from 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 2 p.m., and will feature an assortment of scaly and fantastic creatures from Reptilia, live at PAMA.

Pre-registration is required, and the cost is included with admission.

Discover and experiment with watercolour painting techniques while learning about the Blanding’s Turtle — a threatened species in the Region of Peel, as well as other species of Ontario turtles. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more about how to help with the Adopt-A-Pond program from the Toronto Zoo. This is a drop-in activity, and the cost is included with admission.

PAMA and the Peel Aboriginal Network invite all to join an evening of shared traditions and songs with the Drumming Circle from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

This is a drop-in activity, and the cost is included with admission.

PAMA Unplugged Family Adventure Tour (Theme: Peel Creatures) will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is a drop-in activity, and the cost is included with admission.

March 17

River North with Matt Zaddy and Heather Christine will pay tribute to their Irish heritage St. Patrick’s Day with two performances; from 1 to 1:45 and 2 to 2:45 p.m.

This interactive performance will consist of traditional Irish folk music and the stories behind it, relating to the Irish people who settled all over the world. They will also include some modern Celtic-influenced music from some of Canada’s greatest songwriters. Pre-registration is required, and the cost is included with admission.

Weave a Celtic Knot for St. Patrick’s Day. A Celtic Knot is a symbol of love and eternity, with no beginning and no end. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is a drop-in activity, and the cost is included with admission.

PAMA Unplugged Family Adventure Tour (theme: St. Patrick’s Day) will run from 11 a. m. to 3 p. m.

March 18

Strike a pose and learn some classic yoga movements in the Family Art and Yoga session, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. It will be led by yoga instructor Margarita. Then create a unique piece of art to take home. Pre-registration is required, and the cost is included with admission.

March 18 and 19

Celebrate the maple syrup harvest season with a maple leaf painting from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

This is a drop-in activity, and the cost is included with admission.

PAMA is a place to explore and learn about Peel Region’s culture and heritage, as well as use conversation, questions and stories to help make new and fascinating connections to the surrounding community.

Operated by the Region of Peel, PAMA is at 9 Wellington St. E. in Brampton. Visit pama.peelregion.ca to learn more.

