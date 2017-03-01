Claude Church welcomes a new minister

March 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
There is a familiar saying “everything old is new again!”
A well-known heritage landmark built in 1870, Claude Church, Caledon, became the church home to a congregation that started in 1843. Claude is beginning a new chapter and is delighted to welcome a familiar face to the pulpit.
Rev. Mary Campbell of Georgetown joined the congregation as Minister of Word and Sacrament by a Covenant Agreement approved unanimously at the meeting of Presbytery, Jan. 24. A Service of Recognition will take place March 5 at 4 p.m. and all are welcome.
Campbell is no stranger to Caledon and Halton Hills, having served the congregations of Norval and Union Presbyterian Churches, among others, during her rich career.
Throughout Claude’s retrospective three-year journey, Campbell at times served as pulpit supply. She walked the “Road to Emmaus” with the congregation during a 12-week study titled Reframe that attracted people from within the church and the surrounding community to explore together the meaning of shalom and how faith connects with every aspect of life today!
After an established career in creative arts, including stints as a cartoonist, and a retail clothing merchandiser, Campbell returned to school to prepare for ministry at the age of 34, after suffering a life-threatening illness. Starting out with a B.A. from York University, Campbell was awarded a scholarship to study at the Hebrew University in Israel, and with her then-teenage son, travelled to Jerusalem for a year. After returning to Canada, she earned a Masters of Divinity from Knox College, University of Toronto and studied for her Masters of Theology at Waterloo Lutheran University for a time.
In addition to Sunday service, Campbell is intent on helping Claude continue to serve the community.
Campbell is also thrilled with the focus on youth and the quality of Sunday school that fulfills a crucial role.
Claude is active in the neighbourhood. Last summer the church was represented with a booth at the Inglewood Farmer’s Market. It hosted Hope and Reframe courses and concerts. The Easter Sunrise Service last year was celebrated at the Spirit Tree Estate Cidery followed by pancake and bacon breakfast in the church parlour.
Visit www.claudechurch.com for more information.
