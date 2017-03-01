Uncategorized

Claude Church welcomes a new minister

March 1, 2017   ·   0 Comments

There is a familiar saying “everything old is new again!”
A well-known heritage landmark built in 1870, Claude Church, Caledon, became the church home to a congregation that started in 1843. Claude is beginning a new chapter and is delighted to welcome a familiar face to the pulpit.
Rev. Mary Campbell of Georgetown joined the congregation as Minister of Word and Sacrament by a Covenant Agreement approved unanimously at the meeting of Presbytery, Jan. 24. A Service of Recognition will take place March 5 at 4 p.m. and all are welcome.
Campbell is no stranger to Caledon and Halton Hills, having served the congregations of Norval and Union Presbyterian Churches, among others, during her rich career.
Throughout Claude’s retrospective three-year journey, Campbell at times served as pulpit supply. She walked the “Road to Emmaus” with the congregation during a 12-week study titled Reframe that attracted people from within the church and the surrounding community to explore together the meaning of shalom and how faith connects with every aspect of life today!
After an established career in creative arts, including stints as a cartoonist, and a retail clothing merchandiser, Campbell returned to school to prepare for ministry at the age of 34, after suffering a life-threatening illness. Starting out with a B.A. from York University, Campbell was awarded a scholarship to study at the Hebrew University in Israel, and with her then-teenage son, travelled to Jerusalem for a year. After returning to Canada, she earned a Masters of Divinity from Knox College, University of Toronto and studied for her Masters of Theology at Waterloo Lutheran University for a time.
In addition to Sunday service, Campbell is intent on helping Claude continue to serve the community.
Campbell is also thrilled with the focus on youth and the quality of Sunday school that fulfills a crucial role.
Claude is active in the neighbourhood. Last summer the church was represented with a booth at the Inglewood Farmer’s Market. It hosted Hope and Reframe courses and concerts. The Easter Sunrise Service last year was celebrated at the Spirit Tree Estate Cidery followed by pancake and bacon breakfast in the church parlour.
Visit www.claudechurch.com for more information.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

It might still be winter, but the weather Family Day Monday was too nice for many to stay at home. Normal winter activities might not have been possible, but there were still fun events to help people mark the holiday. These colourful members of the Orange Peel Morris Dancers were performing at the fifth Annual Family Day Wassailing Festival at Spirit Tree Estate Cidery. Photo by Bill Rea

Family Day was celebrated throughout Caledon Monday

Bad night’s sleep raises awareness of homelessness

By Bill Rea It was a lousy night’s sleep Friday for Mayor Allan Thompson and Councillor Johanna Downey. They slept in their vehicles in a ...

World Day of Prayer March 3

Services are planned locally to mark World Day of Prayer March 3. The Bolton area service will start at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church ...

Jobs Caledon workshop explains using emotional intelligence to find job

Ever wonder how you can influence your success while looking for work or at home? Jobs Caledon, at Caledon Community Services, is hosting a workshop, ...

Ontario Trillium grant will help fund Mayfield arena revamp

The Town of Caledon is the successful recipient of a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) for $500,000 for the Mayfield Recreation Complex’s arena ...

‘Moving’ experiences explored at Townhall Players

By Bill Rea Most people will agree it’s a benefit to have parents who are attentive, but not necessarily adhesive. And does anyone really want ...

Caledon Concert Band steeped in the community’s history

By Constance Scrafield Except for a number of years after the Second World War, there has been a community band in Caledon since the 1850s ...

Support Big Brothers Big Sisters; bowl March 5 at Skyview Lanes

Help to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel as they celebrate their agency’s 50th anniversary at their largest fundraiser of the year — Tim ...

Community Events

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 A Charity Boutique Sale in support of Che’s Place Youth Centre will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Connect ...