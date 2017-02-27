How to make your community sponsorship more impactful

February 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Kevin Hayashi

Corporate Partnerships

and Events Coordinator

Strategic Initiatives

Town of Caledon

Spring is just around the corner, which means community clubs and sports leagues are gearing up for a new season.

Maybe you’ve got children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews on those teams. If so, you’ve likely been approached for help from the organization. As a proud Caledon business owner, you’ve got a lot to offer. But first, you must understand the difference between sponsorship and donation. They both serve specific purposes. If there is an expectation of anything in return, consider it a sponsorship. With a donation, there is no such expectation.

If you’re considering sponsoring a worthy community organization, here are three tips to consider:

1. Be creative about how to help.

Marketing is an important part of your business, but you don’t need a massive budget to make a big sponsorship impact. Chances are, your business has something that can directly help a community club. For example, if you have access to a promo tent that you use for events, let the soccer team you sponsor borrow it to keep cool during half time. It’s a small gesture that will make a huge win-win impact.

2. Set a realistic, measurable ROI.

Be realistic about why you’re involved. If you are looking for a return on your investment, make it an attainable goal — like increasing the size of your network, or growing your community presence. If you are a retail store owner, maybe offer up a family and friends night to all of the parents, and set yourself up for an easy ROI win.

3. Brag.

You’re doing something to improve your community. Make sure you display the plaque or the team photo that the club gives you. Post it in your office or lobby and use it as a conversation starter. If the local newspaper wants to take your photo or interview you about your sponsorship, jump at the opportunity. Remember, sponsorship is the most easily digested version of advertising.

Want to step your sponsorship up even further? The Town of Caledon’s Strategic Initiatives Department oversees the Town’s partnership, sponsorship and advertising programs. For example, our recreation centres host thousands of people every year and your brand could be front and centre.

If you’re ready, or even just curious about how the Town can help with your marketing needs, give me a call at 905-584-2272, ext. 4231, or email me at kevin.hayashi@caledon.ca

Town Hall is open for business too.

