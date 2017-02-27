Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

February 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Krysta Cadden
Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) is an intensive training program that brings together youth and young adults to further develop character and leadership skills and learn about Rotary.
This year, our Club is proud to be able to sponsor one attendee (covering all expenses) at our District 7080 RYLA session — which will be held from April 30 to May 5 at the Ecology Retreat Centre in Orangeville.
This program offers young adults the opportunity to build self-confidence, gain exposure to a variety of issues and people, meet active community leaders and learn valuable information and career skills. They can discover strategies for becoming a dynamic leaders in their community, unlock their potential to turn motivation into action and have fun while forming lasting friendships.
RYLA also gives Rotarians an opportunity to mentor promising young leaders serving their own communities and beyond.
If you know a young adult (aged 20 to 26) who would benefit from this program, please contact Krysta Cadden at krystacadden@rogers.com for an application form. Applications are due returned by March 15.
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.
