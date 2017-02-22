Uncategorized

Family Day was celebrated throughout Caledon Monday

February 22, 2017   ·   0 Comments

It might still be winter, but the weather Family Day Monday was too nice for many to stay at home. Normal winter activities might not have been possible, but there were still fun events to help people mark the holiday. These colourful members of the Orange Peel Morris Dancers were performing at the fifth Annual Family Day Wassailing Festival at Spirit Tree Estate Cidery. Photo by Bill Rea
It might still be winter, but the weather Family Day Monday was too nice for many to stay at home. Normal winter activities might not have been possible, but there were still fun events to help people mark the holiday. These colourful members of the Orange Peel Morris Dancers were performing at the fifth Annual Family Day Wassailing Festival at Spirit Tree Estate Cidery.
Some of the planned events at Teen Ranch on Highway 10 had to be canceled, but people were able to get in some skating. Orangeville area resident Amanda Davidson was helping tighten the skates for her son Shea, 4.

There was the chance for young folks to get their faces painted. Teen Ranch staff member Hannah Benedict was working on a design for Avery Carr, 7, of Georgetown.

The fifth Annual Family Day Wassailing Festival was held at Spirit Tree Estate Cidery, in support of Bethell Hospice. It was following an old English tradition to seek a good apple harvest this year. Members of the Orange Peel Morris Dancers led the musical procession to the orchard. Photos by Bill Rea

The fifth Annual Family Day Wassailing Festival was held at Spirit Tree Estate Cidery, in support of Bethell Hospice. It was following an old English tradition to seek a good apple harvest this year. Members of the Orange Peel Morris Dancers led the musical procession to the orchard.
Part of the festivities included taking chunks of toast, soaking them in cider and sticking them on branches in the orchard. That’s what Caroline Chambers, 2, of Caledon and her sister Alyssa, 4, were busy doing.

The Wassailing Festival featured a number of crafts for young people to work on. Stephanie Dobbin of Brampton was helping her son Carter, 3, with his.

Ana Kapogines, 4, of Cambridge was busy finishing up this noise maker so she could join the Morris Dancers.

Denis Lazarev of Bolton was having a spirited game of Shlockey with his son Danila, 6.

Marisa DeFrancesca, 8, and Melissa Aiello, 9, both of Bolton were having fun practising on the drums at CCRW.

