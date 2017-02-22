February 22, 2017 · 0 Comments
Services are planned locally to mark World Day of Prayer March 3.
The Bolton area service will start at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church on Allan Drive. The Caledon East area service will be at 2 p.m. at St. John Albion Church on The Gore Road, just north of Old Church Road.
World Day of Prayer is an international event that has been connecting people in a meaningful way for almost a century.
This year’s prayers have been written by the women of the Philippines.
