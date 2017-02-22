Uncategorized

Ontario Trillium grant will help fund Mayfield arena revamp

February 22, 2017

The Town of Caledon is the successful recipient of a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) for $500,000 for the Mayfield Recreation Complex’s arena floor and board system replacement.
“This is an exciting and long overdue project,” Mayor Allan Thompson observed. “On behalf of this community, our thanks to the Ontario Trillium Foundation.”
General Manager, Community Services, Peggy Tollett explained the scope of this major capital project.
“We’ll be removing and replacing the old concrete arena floor, completing related refrigeration work and installing new arena boards and a glass system for the Mayfield recreation arena,’ she said. “This project was going to be phased in over two years but, with the $500,000 in grant funding, this work can now move forward this year with substantial tax savings to Caledon residents.”
The Mayfield arena was named after a long-serving Town of Caledon employee, Garth Young who retired in 2013 after 38 years of service. From his early days flooding the arena ice and cleaning dressing rooms, to retiring as recreation manager, Young was a fixture at this arena.

