Iannicca re-elected Chair of CVC Board

February 22, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mississauga Councillor Nando Iannicca was re-elected Chair of Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) at the inaugural 2017 board meeting Jan. 20.
Iannicca’s re-election marks his third term as Chair and his 16th year of service on CVC’s Board of Directors. The board consists of 12 members represented by councillors from member municipalities within the Credit River watershed.
“I want to thank the board for their continued support and share my gratitude for all the work carried out by our dedicated staff at CVC,” Iannicca said. “The work we do is so important. It has been my pleasure to be part of an organization that plays such a meaningful role in our communities. I am proud of all that CVC has accomplished and our continued efforts to protect the natural environment.”
Iannicca has served as Mississauga councillor for more than 28 years and is the longest serving member of the city and Peel Regional council. In addition to the CVC Board of Directors and CVC Foundation Board, Iannicca has served on the Police Services Board, Mississauga Hospital Foundation, Enersource Hydro Board, Mississauga Symphony and Peel Non-Profit Housing during his career.
The Board also re-elected Amaranth Mayor Don MacIver as Vice-Chair. MacIver represents the Township of Amaranth as well as the Town of Mono and the Township of East Garafraxa on the Board. His re-election marks his third year as Vice-Chair and his sixth year of service on the board.
CVC is accountable through its Board of Directors to the municipalities and residents in the Credit River watershed. The board approves and guides CVC policies, programs, projects and sets its annual budget.

