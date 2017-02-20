Letters

‘Peace be among us’

February 20, 2017   ·   0 Comments

I was sitting in the church that I regularly attend, Trinity United in Shelburne, at 8 p.m. Feb. 5, thinking what an atrocious, brutal and wicked act of violence it would be, if someone came through the door shooting a gun randomly at the people worshipping.
We were gathered at a vigil to remember the people, who were praying, exactly one week earlier, at a mosque in Quebec City, when, allegedly, Alexandre Bissonnette walked in and began shooting. Azzedine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti and Ibrahima Barry were murdered and others were wounded.
The fear and shock I would have felt, the anger and outrage I would have subsequently felt if I had survived, would have been all consuming. And so we gathered to show how sorry we were, and continue to be, for the families and friends who have been harmed by the alleged actions of Bissonnette.
Imams and ministers from several denominations, people young and old from Brampton, Caledon, Fergus and throughout Dufferin County, people from many cultures and traditions gathered to show our unity as Canadians who believe in peace and tolerance; people who believe in the freedom of religion as guaranteed in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms; people who accept and respect one another as partners on this earth, in this time. I want to express my heart-felt sadness for the murder of these six men and to the others who have been harmed by what took place the night of Jan. 29, and offer my sincere sympathy to their families and friends.
Peace be with you and peace be among us.
Ed Crewson,
Community Liaison,
Dufferin-Caledon Federal Liberal Association

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Anticipation of Valentine’s Day was in the air last Thursday night at Caledon Parent-Child Centre in Bolton. There were plenty of parents, accompanied by their children, taking part in fun activities as part of the Valentine Family Fun Night. Svetlana Lazarev was watching as he sons Vlado, 3, and Danila, 6, worked on their crafts.

Valentine Family Night at CPCC

Province asked to study fluoridation of water

By Bill Rea It’s time to determine whether fluoridation of the municipal water supply is a good or bad thing, and Peel Regional councillors believe ...

More discussion coming on pool

By Bill Rea Caledon council’s approval of an aquatics facility in first phase of the Mayfield West development is still a live issue. Councillor Gord ...

Lions’ Meatroll Feb. 18

The Caledon Lions will be presenting the 2017 “Big Bob” Memorial Meatroll and Silent Auction. It will be Feb. 18, starting at 2 p.m. at ...

Village Shoe Repair owner dies

The sign just inside the shoe repair store on Chapel Street in Bolton reads “The Cobbler and the Elves.” The cobbler is gone. Siegfried “Siggy” ...

Support Big Brothers Big Sisters; bowl March 5 at Skyview Lanes

Help to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel as they celebrate their agency’s 50th anniversary at their largest fundraiser of the year — Tim ...

Community Recognition Night to honour outstanding citizens

In 2016, more than 30 Caledon volunteers were recognized and celebrated for making a difference in the community. The 2016 Community Champion, the highest honour ...

Community Events

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 16 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...