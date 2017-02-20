Editorial Cartoon — Feb. 16, 2017

By Bill Rea It’s time to determine whether fluoridation of the municipal water supply is a good or bad thing, and Peel Regional councillors believe ...

By Bill Rea Caledon council’s approval of an aquatics facility in first phase of the Mayfield West development is still a live issue. Councillor Gord ...

The Caledon Lions will be presenting the 2017 “Big Bob” Memorial Meatroll and Silent Auction. It will be Feb. 18, starting at 2 p.m. at ...

The sign just inside the shoe repair store on Chapel Street in Bolton reads “The Cobbler and the Elves.” The cobbler is gone. Siegfried “Siggy” ...

Help to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel as they celebrate their agency’s 50th anniversary at their largest fundraiser of the year — Tim ...

In 2016, more than 30 Caledon volunteers were recognized and celebrated for making a difference in the community. The 2016 Community Champion, the highest honour ...

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 16 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...