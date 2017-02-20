Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

February 20, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Samantha Ferens
Feb. 8 was National Boy Scouts day.
While traditionally celebrated in the United States, our Club chose to recognize it on our own. Members who were involved in Scouting, as a child or a parent leader, all brought their Scout-gear to wear proudly at our meeting.
Personally, my involvement with Scouts (more specifically Beavers) is the how I was introduced to Rotary. I was a Beaver leader for my son (and am still affectionately called Tic Tac” by many of his friends) and we worked with a local Rotarian some years ago putting together shoeboxes for children in Chernobyl. These shoeboxes contained toiletries, school supplies and toys for the children.
I was lucky enough to attend a Rotary meeting to hear Alex tell the story of receiving one of these treasured shoeboxes as a child in Belarus. Hearing firsthand how something so seemingly small to us could have such a big impact left its mark on me. That was my first “Rotary moment.”
It was great to see how many of our members had some involvement in Scouts at some point in their journey to becoming a Rotarian. Getting involved in serving your community at a young age — as Scouts encourages us all to do — can truly lay the foundation for continuing to give back throughout your life.
