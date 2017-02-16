Oilers jump into lead in senior hockey standings

Feb. 6 saw the two top teams face each other in the Caledon Senior Hockey League, and when things had settled, the Jiffy Lube oilers found themselves in first place.

They beat Yale Industrial Trucks 6-4.

In other games at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, Bolton Chiropractic Centre snapped a seven-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over Heart Lake Insurance and Rutherford Global Logistics bombed Fines Ford Lincoln 10-4.

Jiffy Lube 6, Yale 4

Bret Smith and Mark Perrin powered the Jiffy Lube offence with three goals and three assists, respectively.

Bill Doherty and Paul Agius both had a goal and an assist. Mike Lo Dico scored the other goal. Single assists went to Peter Coghill, Carlo Fantin, Santo Gazzolla and Gary Hughes.

Tony Dinis, James Heenan and Rick Geiger all had a goal and an assist for Yale. John Pitsadiotis scored the other goal. Bruno Fracassi and Marty Madensky each had an assist.

Bolton Chiropractic 8, Heart Lake 3

Steve Smith was the driving force for the Chiropractors with three goals and an assist.

Nick Pistilli scored twice while Gary Moss had a goal and two helpers. Dave Armstrong and team sponsor Mike Shore scored the other goals. Stefan Pacula, Ted Callighen and Jim Kutchera all had two assists. Dave Smith and Rod Sinclair each assisted on one goal.

Mike McNamara scored a goal and added two assists for Heart Lake. Ian Kerr and Victor Marrelli scored the other goals. Jim Dunbar had two assists with Bill Davis and Luch Pinarello each getting one.

Rutherford 10, Fines Ford 4

Jim Sabaziotis had a big night for Rutherford with three goals and two assists.

Greg Frangakis matched him in points with one goal and four assists. Also striking for five points was Jim Horan, who had five helpers. Mike Gasparini scored twice and added an assist. Single goals went to Rich Petrie, Dom Spignesi, Garry Hoxey and Frank McKay. Larry Pevato and Steve Tarasco both had two helpers. Single assists went to Greg Twinney and Dan Tasson.

Tony Curcio led Fines Ford with three goals. Bill Mackenzie had a goal and an assist. Mark Milton and Ron Sampson had an assist each.

Jan. 30

The previous Monday saw Kerr score in the dying minutes of the game to give Heart Lake an upset 6-5 win over Rutherford.

In the other games, Yale downed Bolton Chiropractic 7-5 and Jiffy Lube beat Fines Ford 6-3.

Heart Lake Insurance 6, Rutherford 5

Kerr’s winning goal was his second of the game, while Heart Lake’s big scorer was Marrelli with three goals.

Pinarello had a goal and an assist. Mike McNamara and Joe Guaragna both bagged two assists. Single helpers went to Scott Sinclair and Jack Gibson.

Sabaziotis scored twice for Rutherford. Frangakis, Twinney and Maurizo Giorgio scored the other goals. Horan and Tasson each had an assist.

Yale 7, Bolton Chiropractic 5

Heenan led Yale with two goals and two assists.

Mike Foley scored two goals with singles going to Brian Samuel, Robert Masutti and Geiger. Madensky had two assists with singles going to team sponsor Al McFadyen and Greg Collins.

Steve Smith sparked the Chiropractors with three goals. Dom D’Orazio had a goal and an assist. Shore scored the other goal. Moss had two assists.

Jiffy Lube 6, Fines Ford 3

Hughes and Coghill directed the Jiffy Lube attack with two goals each.

Rearguard Gazzolla was the high points-man with a goal and two assists. Agius scored the other goal. Fantin notched two helpers while Bret Smith and Doherty had singles.

Sampson, (Good) Tony Curcio and (Bad) Tony Calabro scored for Fines. Mackenzie and David Shoalts had one assist each.

Jan. 23

The action Jan. 23 had Rutherford down Bolton Chiropractic 6-2.

In the other games, Yale edged Fines Ford 4-3 and the Oilers bombed Heart Lake 7-3.

Rutherford 6, Bolton Chiropractic 2

Greg Frangakas powered Rutherford with three goals.

Horan matched Frangakas in points with three assists. Petrie added a goal and an assist. Hoxey and Sabaziotis scored the other goals. Tasson contributed two assists with Spignesi and Gasparini getting one each.

Steve Smith scored a goal and added an assist for the Chiropractors. Moss scored the other goal.

Yale 4, Fines Ford 3

Geiger and Heenan led the way for Yale with Geiger netting two goals and Heenan bagging two assists.

Fracassi and Collins scored the other goals. Single assists went to Madensky and McFadyen.

Jamie Hardman, John Pallotta and Sampson scored for Fines Ford. Howard Wight set up two goals.

Jiffy Lube 7, Heart Lake 3

Bret Smith had the hot hand for Jiffy Lube with three goals.

Coghill scored twice and had one assist. Gazzolla and Fantin scored the other goals. Single assists went to Steve Sanderson, Hughes, Pete McNamara, Randy Freitag and Doherty.

Marrelli had a goal and an assist for Heart Lake. Mike McNamara and Gibson scored the other goals. Guaragna and Scott Sinclair had one assist each.

