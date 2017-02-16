Sports

Double Win for Caledon girls’ hockey in Huntsville

February 16, 2017

Caledon girls' hockey had 10 teams travel to Huntsville to compete in the Hunstville Sting hockey tournament recently, as part of an annual tradition. The Caledon Coyotes midget B girls' rep team won the championship at the 40th annual Huntsville Girls Tournament. They fought a hard battle against Georgina Hawks, but with some great hockey they were able to win the title game 2-0. The team (seen above) consists of Nicole French, Allison French, Lauren Bristoll, Abbie McHardy, Lexi Wilks, Krista Pearce, Hailey Hoag, Christina Costa, Jessica Rice, Jessica Patterson, Sandyha Atheray, Nina Sattollo, Naomi Smith, Emma Ryan, Sydney McEachern, Shantel Hayward, Patricia Soumakis, Kayla Jackson, Head Coach Bob McHardy, Assistant Coach Mark McEachern, BJ Wilks, James Heenan, Helen Wilks and Trainer Heather French. Meanwhile, the midget Style Auto Midget house league team (seen below) won their championship game with a shoot out against the Erin Shamrocks.

Caledon girls’ hockey had 10 teams travel to Huntsville to compete in the Hunstville Sting hockey tournament recently, as part of an annual tradition. The Caledon Coyotes midget B girls’ rep team won the championship at the 40th annual Huntsville Girls Tournament. They fought a hard battle against Georgina Hawks, but with some great hockey they were able to win the title game 2-0. The team (seen above) consists of Nicole French, Allison French, Lauren Bristoll, Abbie McHardy, Lexi Wilks, Krista Pearce, Hailey Hoag, Christina Costa, Jessica Rice, Jessica Patterson, Sandyha Atheray, Nina Sattollo, Naomi Smith, Emma Ryan, Sydney McEachern, Shantel Hayward, Patricia Soumakis, Kayla Jackson, Head Coach Bob McHardy, Assistant Coach Mark McEachern, BJ Wilks, James Heenan, Helen Wilks and Trainer Heather French. Meanwhile, the midget Style Auto Midget house league team won their championship game with a shoot out against the Erin Shamrocks.

