Driver charged with being impaired

February 15, 2017
A 51-year-old man from Oro-Medonte Township was charged Jan. 18 after Caledon OPP was called to investigate a car that seemed to be driven erratically.
Police report they received a complaint about a white Honda, which was observed weaving all over the road, and crossing the centre line into the path of on-coming traffic.
The car was stopped and the officer who spoke to the driver noticed signs of impairment. The driver admitted to having consumed medication and alcohol.
The man was charged with driving while his ability was impaired. His licence was suspended for 90 days and the car was impounded for seven.
