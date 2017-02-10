Contents

Talk of the Town by Mayor Allan Thompson — Tuesday is Hazel McCallion Day in Ontario

February 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

So many good things have been happening here in the Town of Caledon this past month.
We have partnered with our high schools, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority and Youth Voice on our first ever Youth Summit to take place May 4, we’ve expanded our annual Senior’s Forum to a full day format for June 7 and applications are now being accepted for our Community Recognition Awards, taking place in April. Stay tuned for more information on these exciting events.
The Province has proclaimed Feb. 14 as Hazel McCallion Day in Ontario. I will join leaders from across the province in paying tribute to my friend and former colleague in Mississauga. We didn’t always agree with each other, but we respected each other’s opinion — she coined the phrase “do your homework.” I learned a great deal from her.
As Mayor, I make a lot of official announcements, but sometimes I want to share my opinion in an informal way. And so I have created a blog. I don’t post often, only when I feel compelled to speak out on an issue. Here’s a link to my blog — http://caledonmayor.ca/
I will once again take part in the United Way of Peel Region’s The Longest Night fundraiser Feb. 17. Last year’s event really opened my eyes to what people who are homeless experience every day — it was cold, quiet and uncomfortable. Poverty exists here in Caledon, it’s just hidden. If you would like to join me or support this fundraiser, go to http://www.unitedwaypeel.org
Last month, Anne and I attended the HomeJames volunteer appreciation night to thank the more than 120 volunteers who gave up their evenings and weekends to keep our community and our roads safe. These are really special people. I see that as being the heart of a community — Caring, engaged and generous citizens.Allan thompson

