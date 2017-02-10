Contents

From Queen’s Park by Sylvia Jones MPP — Words matter

February 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Official Sylvia Jones MPP Portrait - Spring 2013Jan. 29 should have been just another day.
Unfortunately, because of the terrible tragedy at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec in Quebec City, it will never be again.
I don’t pretend to understand what happens in a person’s belief system that leads them to plan and follow through with such a horrendous level of destruction. The shooter has given no reason as to why he allegedly walked into a place of worship and killed six and injured another 19. In the coming months, there will be many individuals who will try to explain what happened, hopefully fewer who will try to justify this act. Ultimately it comes down to this. The accused apparently chose to inflict as much pain as possible on people who were praying in their place of worship — their sanctuary, destroying lives and tearing apart families and communities in the process.
With the exception of our indigenous population, Canada is a country of immigrants. Our country’s history speaks about waves of immigrants who chose Canada because it had the potential to give their families a better future. Over the years, newcomers have chosen Canada for a number of reasons. Individuals and families look to Canada because it does not discriminate against race, religion or culture.
Now, more than ever, we need to remind ourselves of that important detail.
Many of us can trace our families’ emigration to Canada from a very specific event: the potato famine, the underground railroad, the exodus after the First and Second World Wars, families who risk their lives looking for a better life — the list is long and varied, and the stories will continue. Some Canadians, and those who chose to settle in our country, did so because of the educational and economic opportunities that were not available to them “back home.” Citizens from around the world choose Canada because it is a refuge from war, persecution and hate.
Let’s make Canada’s 150th anniversary truly a year to commemorate our beginnings as a nation and learn about our newest Canadians. Let’s remember that 2017 should be about celebrating our country’s ability to come together as a nation, and spend less time finding reasons to distrust one another. Let’s try to spend less time on social media and behind closed doors talking about “them” and instead concentrate on “us.”
I don’t have all the answers on how government can avoid another incident like the massacre in Quebec, but I do know that we could start by appreciating the incredible blessing that allows us to live and raise our families in Canada.
After the tragedy Jan. 29, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard was quoted to say “words matter.”
Indeed they do. As your MPP, in 2017 I want to celebrate our diversity, our strength and share why we are so proud to call Canada and Ontario home. I hope you join me.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

There were about 50 women on hand for the first meeting last Wednesday of the Caledon chapter of 100 Women Who Care at Caledon Ski Club. They heard from representatives of three charities, and voted to give the evening’s proceeds to Caledon Meals on Wheels. Photo by Bill Rea

Meals on Wheels first beneficiary of 100 Women Who Care

By Bill Rea They didn’t quite get the 100 women out that they were hoping for, but the first meeting of the Caledon chapter of ...

Community gets input on closing Credit View

By Bill Rea Although Peel District School Board officials are stressing nothing has been finalized, there seems to be a general acceptance that Credit View ...

Meeting on transportation options

What transportation options will help provide access to programs and services in Caledon? Caledon Community Services (CCS) is inviting people to get in on the ...

Ribbon cut to open Che’s Place

There was a large crowd on hand Sunday for an open house and ribbon cutting at Che’s Place in Bolton. The facility, located in the ...

Elmer Iseler Singers in concert Saturday in Alliston

For all who have a love music, here is the chance to enjoy Canada’s flagship choir. The Elmer Iseler Singers will be performing at St. ...

CLASSICAL ACCORDION AT CROSSCURRENTS

Skate on Dufferin Marsh Saturday

The Dufferin Marsh Nature Connection is holding their 12th annual Community Skate and Bonfire. It will be this Saturday (Feb. 11) from 3 to 6 ...

Community Events

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 The Caledon Horticultural Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Cheltenham United Church, 14309 Credit View Rd. Have you ever had trouble ...