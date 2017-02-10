Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

February 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Ian Kittle
This past week, our regular Club meeting was held at the Exchange.
It’s a great chance for our Club members — new and tenured — to see the various organizations in Caledon that offer services to the community.
Monty Laskin gave our club a tour of the amazing facility and provided insight into the history of how the Exchange came to be.
This is a community hub — not simply a “food bank.” It marries privilege and poverty and is an agent of change and an engager of people. At any given time, you will find classes taking place, such as yoga, Spanish lessons, cooking classes . . . a wide variety of informational sessions to help our community grow and flourish.
One interesting fact learned on our tour was the partnership of Mars with the Exchange. It was inspirational to learn that part of their new employee onboarding program includes a minimum of 10 hours of volunteer service donated to the Exchange. This program has been very successful for employee morale as well as the bonds of partnership in our community.
The centre adds dignity during times of struggle; provides a safe place for our community to gather and learn and grow and come together as friends and neighbours.
It was a great evening and we are very fortunate to have such a wonderful establishment in our community.
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved!

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

There were about 50 women on hand for the first meeting last Wednesday of the Caledon chapter of 100 Women Who Care at Caledon Ski Club. They heard from representatives of three charities, and voted to give the evening’s proceeds to Caledon Meals on Wheels. Photo by Bill Rea

Meals on Wheels first beneficiary of 100 Women Who Care

By Bill Rea They didn’t quite get the 100 women out that they were hoping for, but the first meeting of the Caledon chapter of ...

Community gets input on closing Credit View

By Bill Rea Although Peel District School Board officials are stressing nothing has been finalized, there seems to be a general acceptance that Credit View ...

Meeting on transportation options

What transportation options will help provide access to programs and services in Caledon? Caledon Community Services (CCS) is inviting people to get in on the ...

Ribbon cut to open Che’s Place

There was a large crowd on hand Sunday for an open house and ribbon cutting at Che’s Place in Bolton. The facility, located in the ...

Elmer Iseler Singers in concert Saturday in Alliston

For all who have a love music, here is the chance to enjoy Canada’s flagship choir. The Elmer Iseler Singers will be performing at St. ...

CLASSICAL ACCORDION AT CROSSCURRENTS

Skate on Dufferin Marsh Saturday

The Dufferin Marsh Nature Connection is holding their 12th annual Community Skate and Bonfire. It will be this Saturday (Feb. 11) from 3 to 6 ...

Community Events

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 The Caledon Horticultural Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Cheltenham United Church, 14309 Credit View Rd. Have you ever had trouble ...