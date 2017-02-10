Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

February 10, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Ian Kittle
This past week, our regular Club meeting was held at the Exchange.
It’s a great chance for our Club members — new and tenured — to see the various organizations in Caledon that offer services to the community.
Monty Laskin gave our club a tour of the amazing facility and provided insight into the history of how the Exchange came to be.
This is a community hub — not simply a “food bank.” It marries privilege and poverty and is an agent of change and an engager of people. At any given time, you will find classes taking place, such as yoga, Spanish lessons, cooking classes . . . a wide variety of informational sessions to help our community grow and flourish.
One interesting fact learned on our tour was the partnership of Mars with the Exchange. It was inspirational to learn that part of their new employee onboarding program includes a minimum of 10 hours of volunteer service donated to the Exchange. This program has been very successful for employee morale as well as the bonds of partnership in our community.
The centre adds dignity during times of struggle; provides a safe place for our community to gather and learn and grow and come together as friends and neighbours.
It was a great evening and we are very fortunate to have such a wonderful establishment in our community.
