York Regional Police launch hiring blitz

February 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

York Regional Police are launching their 2017 hiring blitz by releasing a new recruiting video.
The hope is it will entice potential candidates to chose the service as their next employer.
The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/gzHW3RwLLdg
York police will be hiring in record numbers over the next several years to fill positions that will be created through anticipated retirements. They expect there will be a significant increase in the number of officers who will be able to retire over the next four years, and anticipate hiring close to 100 new officers this year alone.
York Region is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada, and the police service in York is actively recruiting high-calibre candidates.
The qualifications for those interested include being a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada; at least 18 years of age; physically and mentally able to perform there duties of the position, having regard to their own safety and the safety of the public; being of good moral character and habits; and having successfully completed at least four years of secondary school or the equivalent. Post-secondary education and community service would help an application.
York Regional Police has been recognized as a top 100 employer in the Greater Toronto Area for the last two years.
“We believe that our employees are our most valuable resource,” Chief Eric Jolliffe said. “We urge potential candidates to consider joining the York Regional Police team in meeting the changing needs of the growing communities we serve.”
For more information, contact the York Regional Police Uniform Recruiting Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6720, or visit the website at www.yrp.ca/recruiting

