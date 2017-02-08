Meeting on transportation options

February 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
What transportation options will help provide access to programs and services in Caledon?
Caledon Community Services (CCS) is inviting people to get in on the conversation.
The CCS Transportation Working Group is inviting clients and community members to an open meeting and discussion on transportation services in Caledon. The results of a Transportation Needs Assessment Survey, administered in 2016, will be shared, and discussion and feedback will be welcomed and encouraged.
The meeting will be Feb. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Exchange (55 Healey Rd. in Bolton).
Because of Caledon’s large geographic expanse, there is no public transportation, making getting around a challenge for many residents. This contributes to isolation and can impact on quality of life.
Since April 1, 2016, CCS has piloted the availability of community transportation services to Caledon residents aged eight to 59 who were previously without transportation options so they could attend community programs in town. CCS is focusing on developing transportation options that provide increased access to programs and services.
Those planning to attend are asked to confirm it by calling 905-584-2300, ext. 204.
