CLASSICAL ACCORDION AT CROSSCURRENTS

February 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

CLASSICAL ACCORDION AT CROSSCURRENTS Classical accordion player Alexander Sevastian will be the feature performer tomorrow (Friday) night at CrossCurrents Cafe. He made his debut with the Hamilton Symphony in November 2002, and has since performed as a soloist with the Toronto Symphony, the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra as well with orchestras in Victoria, Quebec City, Kelowna, Kamloops, Windsor, Edmonton, Charleston, Mississauga, Sioux City and Nanaimo, as well as performance throughout North America and Europe. CrossCurrents Café operates out of Bolton United Church, 8 Nancy St. (use side entrance). Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the music starting at 8. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

