Skate on Dufferin Marsh Saturday

February 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Dufferin Marsh Nature Connection is holding their 12th annual Community Skate and Bonfire.
It will be this Saturday (Feb. 11) from 3 to 6 p.m. on the marsh in Schomberg, off Dr. Kay Drive, if ice conditions allow (the alternate date is Feb. 18).
Participants are asked to bring a shovel to help clear the ice. Come out and enjoy a fun family time with hotdogs, marshmallows and hot chocolate. Donations will be accepted to support the work of the committee. Everyone is welcome.
