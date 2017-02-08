Canadian author series coming to library

February 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
In 2017, in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, Caledon Public Library will be putting a strong emphasis on Canadian literature, honouring Canadian authors, readers and writers, and the stories and perspectives that make Canadians unique.
The Library will be creating book lists, book marks and reader’s advisory newsletters with Canadian themes. Preference for book club titles will be given to those by Canadians and/or featuring Canadian content. Finally, the Library will be hosting a number of Canadian author and illustrator visits for all ages
The first will be Feb. 15, in honour of Flag Day. Local Caledon children’s author Carolyn j. Morris will launch her newest book in her Railfence Bunch series, Happy Birthday Canada! It’ll be a birthday party complete with cake, balloons and streamers at the Albion-Bolton branch.
Participants will be able to make their own Canadian flag or design their own. They will be among the fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. The festivities will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Best-selling Canadian author Ann Walmsley will be at the Albion-Bolton branch March 9 at 7 p.m.
Walmsley is author of The Prison Book Club, which relates to her experiences as a volunteer prison book club organizer for inmates at the Collins Bay and Beavercreek Institutions in Ontario. The Prison Book Club recently won the prestigious 2016 Edna Staebler Award for Creative Nonfiction, and provides a fascinating glimpse into the lives of incarcerated men, as well as the transformative and connective power of literature.
Register for both programs online at www.caledon.library.on.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.