Library introduces hoopla digital

February 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Caledon Public Library has introduced hoopla digital, a new service that provides library users with free access to thousands of movies, television shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and comics.
All that is needed is a CPL library card to instantly borrow and enjoy dynamic content on a smartphone, tablet or computer.
“We are excited to introduce this new platform in our ongoing efforts to meet the needs of the growing mobile generation,” CEO and Chief Librarian Colleen Lipp said.
Hoopla digital currently offers close to 500,000 titles from major Hollywood studios, record companies and publishers with new titles being added regularly.
Content may be streamed on a computer or users can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device. All titles are available to borrow 24/7, with no waiting and even better, no overdue fines. People can borrow up to five titles every month.
To find out more information visit the library website at www.caledon.library.on.ca

