Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

February 3, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Krysta Cadden
Caledon Central Public School is nestled in the high hills of Caledon village.
Every day, a team of volunteers arrives early at the school to put together a nutritious breakfast as part of their Breakfast Program.
This program has run since 2012 and started out serving breakfast three days per week. Now, they are a five-day per week operation serving 150 students per day — 750 healthy meals per week. If you calculate this over a full school year, that equals 29,550. That’s a lot of breakfast!
Late in 2016, our Club was approached by one of the volunteers in the program — Aimee Alabaster — seeking support. We were honoured to be able to help.
One of the great feelings of being a Rotarian is being able to witness the impact you are making close to home. We are forever seeing images of those in need around the world — but rarely do we get a glimpse into the need right in our backyard.
Our Club is proud to be able to make an impact — locally and abroad.
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.

Headline News

