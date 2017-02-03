Uncategorized

Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — Fb. 2, 2017

February 3, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mayfield Secondary School Cameron Dunkerley This Grade 12 student plays defence on the varsity hockey team, which he admitted “didn’t have the greatest season.” At press time, they weren’t sure if they were in the playoffs. He was involved in cross-country running in the fall, and is planning to play field lacrosse in the spring. In the community, he plays box lacrosse in Brampton and winter lacrosse in Oakville. The 17-year-old lives in the Caledon village area.

Mayfield Secondary School
Cameron Dunkerley
This Grade 12 student plays defence on the varsity hockey team, which he admitted “didn’t have the greatest season.” At press time, they weren’t sure if they were in the playoffs. He was involved in cross-country running in the fall, and is planning to play field lacrosse in the spring. In the community, he plays box lacrosse in Brampton and winter lacrosse in Oakville. The 17-year-old lives in the Caledon village area.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School Justin Pulis This 14-year-old plays left wing on the school’s varsity hockey team which has made it to the finals, which will be played later this month. He’s hoping to go out for volleyball and soccer in the spring. In the community, he plays AAA hockey in the Vaughan Kings organization. The Grade 9 student lives in Caledon East.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Justin Pulis
This 14-year-old plays left wing on the school’s varsity hockey team which has made it to the finals, which will be played later this month. He’s hoping to go out for volleyball and soccer in the spring. In the community, he plays AAA hockey in the Vaughan Kings organization. The Grade 9 student lives in Caledon East.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School Nicolas Sangha This Grade 9 student plays goal for the school’s varsity hockey team, which is undefeated this season, including in tournament play. He said he may go out for soccer in the spring. Away from school, he plays AAA hockey in the Mississauga Rebels’ organization He also used to play rep soccer in Stoney Creek, Caledon and Brampton. The 14-year-old lives in Bolton.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Nicolas Sangha
This Grade 9 student plays goal for the school’s varsity hockey team, which is undefeated this season, including in tournament play. He said he may go out for soccer in the spring. Away from school, he plays AAA hockey in the Mississauga Rebels’ organization He also used to play rep soccer in Stoney Creek, Caledon and Brampton. The 14-year-old lives in Bolton.

Humberview Secondary School Amart Singh This 16-year-old is a wrestler, competing in the 57.5 kilogram class. He’s taken part in three tournaments so far this season, winning one gold and two silvers. He said he’s been wrestling for three years. “It’s in my family.” Away from school, he takes part in the Super Nova Soccer Academy in Mississauga. The Grade 11 student lives in Sandhill.

Humberview Secondary School
Amart Singh
This 16-year-old is a wrestler, competing in the 57.5 kilogram class. He’s taken part in three tournaments so far this season, winning one gold and two silvers. He said he’s been wrestling for three years. “It’s in my family.” Away from school, he takes part in the Super Nova Soccer Academy in Mississauga. The Grade 11 student lives in Sandhill.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

The weather was not in keeping with the season, but there was still lots of creativity over the weekend at the annual Fire and Ice Festival at Alton Mill. Art can take may forms, with audiences sometimes getting the chance to watch it take shape. That’s what happened Saturday evening at the Fire and Ice Festival at Alton Mill. Crowds watched as artist Brian Oates ignited his fire sculpture. When the flames had died down, people saw a depiction of birds in flight.

Plenty to see and do at Alton Mill’s Fire and Ice Festival

Town trying to proceed with arts centre

By Bill Rea Caledon is likely to have a Centre for the Arts eventually, even if things are not moving quite as fast as some ...

Valentine Family Fun Night

Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) invites everyone to put their heart on their sleeve and join them for their Valentine Family Fun Night ...

Latin theme coming to CrossCurrents

CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton will be offering a Latin night tomorrow (Friday) with Manuel Boado. Boado’s selections are rhythmic, passionate and romantic, and he promises ...

Volunteers thanked for making HomeJames a success

By Bill Rea Caledon has always been known for its volunteer spirit, and in some cases, that adds to the safety of the community. That ...

Concert Series presents Ensemble Made in Canada

Caledon Chamber Concerts continues its 2016-2017 season Feb. 4 with a concert by Ensemble Made in Canada. The concert will include music by Mozart, Brahms ...

CF Canada holding Princess Ball

Cystic Fibrosis Canada — Peel Chapter will be holding its second annual Princess Ball Jan. 28 at Lionhead Golf and Country Club. The Princess Ball ...

Ecological film festival coming to Erin

The Climate Change Action Group of Dufferin-Caledon has announced the Fast Forward 2017 Eco-Film Festival. The kickoff movie will be Jan. 31 with the screening ...

Caledon chapter of 100 Women Who Care being launched

What would it be like to be part of a group that raises $10,000 for a Caledon charity in less than an hour? The Caledon ...

Moose currently makes the scene at Blackhorse theatre

By Anne Ritchie Blackhorse Village Players’ Buying the Moose is a real bargain for theatre lovers; a ricocheting romance charged with laughter and spiced with ...