Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — Fb. 2, 2017
February 3, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Mayfield Secondary School
Cameron Dunkerley
This Grade 12 student plays defence on the varsity hockey team, which he admitted “didn’t have the greatest season.” At press time, they weren’t sure if they were in the playoffs. He was involved in cross-country running in the fall, and is planning to play field lacrosse in the spring. In the community, he plays box lacrosse in Brampton and winter lacrosse in Oakville. The 17-year-old lives in the Caledon village area.
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Justin Pulis
This 14-year-old plays left wing on the school’s varsity hockey team which has made it to the finals, which will be played later this month. He’s hoping to go out for volleyball and soccer in the spring. In the community, he plays AAA hockey in the Vaughan Kings organization. The Grade 9 student lives in Caledon East.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Nicolas Sangha
This Grade 9 student plays goal for the school’s varsity hockey team, which is undefeated this season, including in tournament play. He said he may go out for soccer in the spring. Away from school, he plays AAA hockey in the Mississauga Rebels’ organization He also used to play rep soccer in Stoney Creek, Caledon and Brampton. The 14-year-old lives in Bolton.
Humberview Secondary School
Amart Singh
This 16-year-old is a wrestler, competing in the 57.5 kilogram class. He’s taken part in three tournaments so far this season, winning one gold and two silvers. He said he’s been wrestling for three years. “It’s in my family.” Away from school, he takes part in the Super Nova Soccer Academy in Mississauga. The Grade 11 student lives in Sandhill.