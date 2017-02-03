Uncategorized

Pond hockey tournament ends up on the street

February 3, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The weather last Saturday was unseasonably warm, putting a damper on the annual Alton Mill Pond Hockey Classic. But organizers were ready with Plan B, and players left the pond to take part in the grand Canadian custom of street hockey. “We had to roll with what came,” Alton Mill co-proprietor Jeremy Grant observed. Councillor Johanna Downey was sent on a break away by Inspector Ryan Carothers of Caledon OPP. Photos by Bill Rea

The weather last Saturday was unseasonably warm, putting a damper on the annual Alton Mill Pond Hockey Classic. But organizers were ready with Plan B, and players left the pond to take part in the grand Canadian custom of street hockey. “We had to roll with what came,” Alton Mill co-proprietor Jeremy Grant observed. Councillor Johanna Downey was sent on a break away by Inspector Ryan Carothers of Caledon OPP.
Photos by Bill Rea

Former NHL linesman Ray Scapinello and Alton Mill co-proprietor Jeremy Grant were accompanied by Caledon Town Crier Andrew Welch as they performed the ceremonial opening faceoff between Mayor Allan Thompson of the Caledon Notables and former Toronto Maple Leaf star Gary Leeman, representing the Caledon Not-Ables. The Not-Ables won 15-14.

Former NHL linesman Ray Scapinello and Alton Mill co-proprietor Jeremy Grant were accompanied by Caledon Town Crier Andrew Welch as they performed the ceremonial opening faceoff between Mayor Allan Thompson of the Caledon Notables and former Toronto Maple Leaf star Gary Leeman, representing the Caledon Not-Ables. The Not-Ables won 15-14.

The first game in the tournament featured women going at it on the pavement. Group Therapy in the white jerseys, made up of women from Alton were taking on representatives from Erin Public School in green. The Alton side won 8-6.

The first game in the tournament featured women going at it on the pavement. Group Therapy in the white jerseys, made up of women from Alton were taking on representatives from Erin Public School in green. The Alton side won 8-6.

Former Leaf Gary Leeman found time to sign autographs for his many admirers, like Joey Martin, 8, of Erin.

Former Leaf Gary Leeman found time to sign autographs for his many admirers, like Joey Martin, 8, of Erin.

The choir of Alton Public School, under the direction of Judith Phillips, led the singing of O Canada at the opening ceremonies.

The choir of Alton Public School, under the direction of Judith Phillips, led the singing of O Canada at the opening ceremonies.

The Caledon Notables lined up as Town Communication Coordinator Tony Maxwell took this selfie with Mayor Allan Thompson, Councillor Jennifer Innis, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Inspector Ryan Carothers of Caledon OPP, Councillor Johanna Downey and acting fire chief Darryl Bailey before their match against the Caledon Not-Ables.

The Caledon Notables lined up as Town Communication Coordinator Tony Maxwell took this selfie with Mayor Allan Thompson, Councillor Jennifer Innis, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Inspector Ryan Carothers of Caledon OPP, Councillor Johanna Downey and acting fire chief Darryl Bailey before their match against the Caledon Not-Ables.

Ray Scapinello joined the victorious Caledon Not-Ables, consisting of Beth Staite, Frank Dragonetti, Phil Staite, Alex Paynter, Gary Leeman, Philip Anthony Staite, Gianmarco Dragonetti, Brad Atkinson and Victoria Staite.

Ray Scapinello joined the victorious Caledon Not-Ables, consisting of Beth Staite, Frank Dragonetti, Phil Staite, Alex Paynter, Gary Leeman, Philip Anthony Staite, Gianmarco Dragonetti, Brad Atkinson and Victoria Staite.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

The weather was not in keeping with the season, but there was still lots of creativity over the weekend at the annual Fire and Ice Festival at Alton Mill. Art can take may forms, with audiences sometimes getting the chance to watch it take shape. That’s what happened Saturday evening at the Fire and Ice Festival at Alton Mill. Crowds watched as artist Brian Oates ignited his fire sculpture. When the flames had died down, people saw a depiction of birds in flight.

Plenty to see and do at Alton Mill’s Fire and Ice Festival

Town trying to proceed with arts centre

By Bill Rea Caledon is likely to have a Centre for the Arts eventually, even if things are not moving quite as fast as some ...

Valentine Family Fun Night

Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) invites everyone to put their heart on their sleeve and join them for their Valentine Family Fun Night ...

Latin theme coming to CrossCurrents

CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton will be offering a Latin night tomorrow (Friday) with Manuel Boado. Boado’s selections are rhythmic, passionate and romantic, and he promises ...

Volunteers thanked for making HomeJames a success

By Bill Rea Caledon has always been known for its volunteer spirit, and in some cases, that adds to the safety of the community. That ...

Concert Series presents Ensemble Made in Canada

Caledon Chamber Concerts continues its 2016-2017 season Feb. 4 with a concert by Ensemble Made in Canada. The concert will include music by Mozart, Brahms ...

CF Canada holding Princess Ball

Cystic Fibrosis Canada — Peel Chapter will be holding its second annual Princess Ball Jan. 28 at Lionhead Golf and Country Club. The Princess Ball ...

Ecological film festival coming to Erin

The Climate Change Action Group of Dufferin-Caledon has announced the Fast Forward 2017 Eco-Film Festival. The kickoff movie will be Jan. 31 with the screening ...

Caledon chapter of 100 Women Who Care being launched

What would it be like to be part of a group that raises $10,000 for a Caledon charity in less than an hour? The Caledon ...

Moose currently makes the scene at Blackhorse theatre

By Anne Ritchie Blackhorse Village Players’ Buying the Moose is a real bargain for theatre lovers; a ricocheting romance charged with laughter and spiced with ...