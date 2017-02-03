Pond hockey tournament ends up on the street
The weather last Saturday was unseasonably warm, putting a damper on the annual Alton Mill Pond Hockey Classic. But organizers were ready with Plan B, and players left the pond to take part in the grand Canadian custom of street hockey. “We had to roll with what came,” Alton Mill co-proprietor Jeremy Grant observed. Councillor Johanna Downey was sent on a break away by Inspector Ryan Carothers of Caledon OPP.
Photos by Bill Rea
Former NHL linesman Ray Scapinello and Alton Mill co-proprietor Jeremy Grant were accompanied by Caledon Town Crier Andrew Welch as they performed the ceremonial opening faceoff between Mayor Allan Thompson of the Caledon Notables and former Toronto Maple Leaf star Gary Leeman, representing the Caledon Not-Ables. The Not-Ables won 15-14.
The first game in the tournament featured women going at it on the pavement. Group Therapy in the white jerseys, made up of women from Alton were taking on representatives from Erin Public School in green. The Alton side won 8-6.
Former Leaf Gary Leeman found time to sign autographs for his many admirers, like Joey Martin, 8, of Erin.
The choir of Alton Public School, under the direction of Judith Phillips, led the singing of O Canada at the opening ceremonies.
The Caledon Notables lined up as Town Communication Coordinator Tony Maxwell took this selfie with Mayor Allan Thompson, Councillor Jennifer Innis, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Inspector Ryan Carothers of Caledon OPP, Councillor Johanna Downey and acting fire chief Darryl Bailey before their match against the Caledon Not-Ables.
Ray Scapinello joined the victorious Caledon Not-Ables, consisting of Beth Staite, Frank Dragonetti, Phil Staite, Alex Paynter, Gary Leeman, Philip Anthony Staite, Gianmarco Dragonetti, Brad Atkinson and Victoria Staite.