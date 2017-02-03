Uncategorized

Preliminary OPP data suggests poor behaviour on and off roads in 2016

February 3, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A first glance at last year’s Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) traffic data signals a troubling increase in number of on-road, off-road, marine and pedestrian deaths compared with the previous year.
While all of the numbers are preliminary, OPP is reporting 276 fatal motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) on OPP-patrolled roads in 2016 where 309 people were killed. By comparison, there were 262 fatal MVCs in 2015, killing 301 people.
Early data suggests that driver inattention, speed, alcohol and/or drugs, and lack of occupant restraint (known as the “Big Four”) were again causal factors in a high percentage of the overall road deaths last year. Close to 75 per cent of the 309 MVC deaths were attributed to these road user behaviours. In comparison, the Big Four were factors in 77 per cent of the 2015 overall collision fatalities.
Off-road vehicle (ORV) deaths spiked significantly, with 23 deaths investigated by OPP last year, compared to 14 in 2015.
A total of 16 people died in snowmobile incidents in 2016, up from 13 in this off-road category the year before.
Pedestrian fatalities in OPP jurisdiction increased significantly in 2016, with 38, compared to 25 in 2015.
Marine-related fatalities were up in 2016 as 21 people were killed in motorized and non-motorized boating incidents, compared to 18 the previous year.
While the OPP’s 2016 traffic data is subject to further compilation and analysis, the organization can already draw an important conclusion from what it has seen.
“The OPP is truly saddened that Ontarians appear to have steered fatality numbers in the entirely wrong direction in virtually all traffic-related categories last year,” OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair commented. “This is a wake-up call to drivers, passengers and pedestrians to adopt much safer behaviours in 2017 — a critical factor in reducing the number of preventable deaths on and off our roads.”

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

The weather was not in keeping with the season, but there was still lots of creativity over the weekend at the annual Fire and Ice Festival at Alton Mill. Art can take may forms, with audiences sometimes getting the chance to watch it take shape. That’s what happened Saturday evening at the Fire and Ice Festival at Alton Mill. Crowds watched as artist Brian Oates ignited his fire sculpture. When the flames had died down, people saw a depiction of birds in flight.

Plenty to see and do at Alton Mill’s Fire and Ice Festival

Town trying to proceed with arts centre

By Bill Rea Caledon is likely to have a Centre for the Arts eventually, even if things are not moving quite as fast as some ...

Valentine Family Fun Night

Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) invites everyone to put their heart on their sleeve and join them for their Valentine Family Fun Night ...

Latin theme coming to CrossCurrents

CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton will be offering a Latin night tomorrow (Friday) with Manuel Boado. Boado’s selections are rhythmic, passionate and romantic, and he promises ...

Volunteers thanked for making HomeJames a success

By Bill Rea Caledon has always been known for its volunteer spirit, and in some cases, that adds to the safety of the community. That ...

Concert Series presents Ensemble Made in Canada

Caledon Chamber Concerts continues its 2016-2017 season Feb. 4 with a concert by Ensemble Made in Canada. The concert will include music by Mozart, Brahms ...

CF Canada holding Princess Ball

Cystic Fibrosis Canada — Peel Chapter will be holding its second annual Princess Ball Jan. 28 at Lionhead Golf and Country Club. The Princess Ball ...

Ecological film festival coming to Erin

The Climate Change Action Group of Dufferin-Caledon has announced the Fast Forward 2017 Eco-Film Festival. The kickoff movie will be Jan. 31 with the screening ...

Caledon chapter of 100 Women Who Care being launched

What would it be like to be part of a group that raises $10,000 for a Caledon charity in less than an hour? The Caledon ...

Moose currently makes the scene at Blackhorse theatre

By Anne Ritchie Blackhorse Village Players’ Buying the Moose is a real bargain for theatre lovers; a ricocheting romance charged with laughter and spiced with ...