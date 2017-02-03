Festive RIDE results are in

February 3, 2017 · 0 Comments
During the Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign, from Nov. 21 to Jan. 7, officers from the Caledon OPP RIDE Team, as well as front line patrol officers, were out in force, conducting numerous spot checks at various locations within Caledon.
Officers conducted 148 spot checks in Caledon, issued a total of 35 roadside licence suspensions to drivers, and charged 22 individuals with criminal offences related to drinking and driving during the campaign.
Impaired driving puts the lives of all roadway users at risk, and Caledon OPP officers will continue to conduct RIDE spot checks at various times and locations throughout the year. Anyone who suspects that the driver of a vehicle is impaired is encouraged to report it to police by dialing 9-1-1 on a hands free device with a description of the vehicle, location and direction of travel.
Caledon OPP would like to thank all of the drivers who choose to drink responsibly and use a designated driver, take a cab, or use a free ride-sharing service such as HomeJames during the festive season.
