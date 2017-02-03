Two arrested after search warrant executed

February 3, 2017 · 0 Comments
Members of the Caledon OPP Street Crime Unit, in conjunction with the OPP Tactical Response Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Ridgebank Court in Bolton Jan. 13.
During the execution of the warrant, police located and arrested two men.
A 22-year-old Caledon man was charged with possession of marijuana, possession for the purpose of trafficking — marijuana, possession for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine, possession of cannabis resin and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
A 23-year-old Toronto man was charged with failing to comply with recognizance.
