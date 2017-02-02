February is full of family fun and new exhibitions at PAMA

February 2, 2017 · 0 Comments

Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) is launching into a very exciting February.

The art gallery re-opens with two dynamic exhibitions. Discover the world of Palookaville with world-renowned graphic novelist Seth and explore the complexities of painting with watercolour, in celebration of more than 90 years of the Canadian Society of Painters in Water Colour. The Museum also celebrates Canadian hero Terry Fox and kicks off Black History Month and beyond with two new small exhibitions. Plus, mark the calendars for the annual free Family Day event Feb. 20, which is always great fun for everyone.

New Exhibitions

Heading to Palookaville: Seth and the Art of the Graphic Novel will run from Feb. 6 to March 19, with an opening reception Feb. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Curated by Tom Smart, the exhibit will highlight artist, cultural critic and world-renowned graphic novelist Seth, who draws astonishingly rich graphic novels and comics about how family, youthful dreams and life experiences make us who we are. This exhibition considers the complexities attached to the issues of self-identity in Seth’s artistic practice. He is at once an author, artist and cultural commentator, as well as one of the foremost graphic novelists working today. Discover the creative process of the graphic novel and see original sketches on display.

Water and Pigment: Mysterious Interactions will also be from Feb. 6 to March 19, with an opening reception Feb. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Curated by Gerrie Loveys, this will enable people to discover the complexities of painting with watercolour in celebration of more than 90 years of the Canadian Society of Painters in Water Colour. Paintings will be selected from the CSPWC/SCPA National Diploma Collection, which is housed at PAMA and will include work by artists such as A.J. Casson, Barb Sutherland, Charles Comfort, Ann Balch and Carl Schaefer.

Watercolour Workshops with local artist Marlene Madole will take place Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Explore watercolour techniques in a relaxed, creative environment. During these workshops, participants will explore fundamental watercolour techniques. Instruction is through demonstration, examples and one-on-one assistance. The topics explored will be Wet-on-wet and direct painting in still life (Feb. 9); Unique wet-on-wet effects (Feb. 16); and Colour mixing, glazing in skies and landscape (Feb. 23).

The cost for members is $29.75 per class or $76.50 for all three, and for non-members it’s $35 per class or $90 for all three.

Terry Fox: Running to the Heart of Canada will be from Feb. 4 to June 4

Explore Terry Fox’s courageous journey during his 1980 Marathon of Hope, including his routes through Peel, local photos and news stories. Experience the deep affection Canadians have for Terry and be inspired by his legacy. Organized by the Canadian Museum of History, in partnership with the Terry Fox Centre.

Celebrating Black History Month and Beyond

Black Enslavement in Upper Canada will be on from Feb. 4 to Sept. 4.

Most people don’t realize that Black enslavement existed here in Canada, but it did from the 1600s until it was abolished in 1834. This exhibition, presented in partnership with the Archives of Ontario, explores some untold stories that are important to our understanding of Canadian history.

The Black Community in Peel in the 19th Century will run from Feb. 4 to Sept. 4.

This small exhibition shares some of the results of ongoing research into the history of Black residents of Peel in the 1800s.

Admission to PAMA will be free for the Black History Month Celebration this coming Saturday (Feb. 4) from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month with special hands-on family activities and a pop-up performance at 1 p.m. by Juno award-winning singer Liberty Silver.

Peel Spotlight

Performer and emcee Jesse Alarcon will be presenting an evening of poetry, spoken word and live musical performance by local Peel artistes to celebrate the strong multicultural community. As well, there will be non-alcoholic drinks, snacks and free tours of the museum and art gallery.

It will be Feb. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. the will be a $5-per-person cover charge.

PAMA Launches new Unplugged Tours

Come for the kick-off of a new line of special tours, just in time for Valentine’s Day. It will be Feb. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. These unplugged tours will happen monthly, with a special rate of $10 per person with new themes each month. It will offer a fun and new way to experience PAMA through exciting stories, awesome facts and juicy, behind-the-scenes gossip. Be prepared for fast-paced group activities and some stellar social media post worthy material.

PAMA’s annual Family Day

Admission will be free Feb. 20 to help kick off the celebration of 150 years for Canada, Peel County and PAMA’s Courthouse and Jail. Explore exhibitions; take part in fun activities and performances.

There will be music, including a sing-a-long with Shannon Butcher and her ukulele at 10:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will also be face painting, as well as community art activity. Join this art activity celebrating the community, its diversity and its people with artist Tharmila Rajasingam.

PAMA is a place to explore and learn about Peel Region’s culture and heritage, as well as use conversation, questions and stories to help make new and fascinating connections to the surrounding community.

Operated by the Region of Peel, PAMA is at 9 Wellington St. E.in Brampton. Visit pama.peelregion.ca to learn more.

Readers Comments (0)