Want to become a social media marketing Ninja?
Caledon Public Library will be hosting a four-part series that will provide a thorough introduction to social media marketing for small businesses. Led by local marketing and real estate guru Katharine Loucaidou, participants will learn how to maximize the use of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and LinkedIn to run a successful, profitable business.
Classes will take place every other week beginning Feb. 13 at the Albion-Bolton branch of the Library, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The cost for all four sessions is $99 plus HST.
Participants can register online at www.caledon.library.on.ca, however payment must be received at any library branch to guarantee a spot. Don’t delay, register today and get on the way to becoming a social media marketing ninja.
