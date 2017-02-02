Schools to celebrate Black History Month

February 2, 2017 · 0 Comments
Dufferin-Peel Catholic schools will host many engaging events and activities to celebrate Black History Month.
This will include It’s Everyone’s History — Walking Forward Together in Hope, a board-wide Black History Student Conference. It will be Feb. 23 for secondary school students. This event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University of Toronto Mississauga Campus.
Now in its 13th year, the conference will highlight local community members who have achieved success and fulfillment of their ambitions and who are also role models for all students. More than 400 students are expected to attend the event, which will include a panel discussion on Black Identity in 2017, followed by a series of workshops.
“In addition to a panel discussion, students will participate in workshops, led by a diverse range of presenters, who will share their own success and motivational stories,” said Dufferin-Peel’s Principal of Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Education Michelle Coutinho. “By learning about, and celebrating the contributions of African-Canadians and, in particular, members of our own local community, students will be inspired to develop and share the diverse talents with which they have been blessed.”
Conference presenters include lawyer and notary public Renatta Austin, radio host and columnist Desmond Cole, TV producer and host Amanda Parris, author and journalist Dalton Higgins, lawyer Asha James, founder and President of TEN81 Lifestyle Inc. Jesse Jones, journalist Morgan Campbell, lawyer Anthony Morgan, and educators and doctoral candidates Annette Bazira-Oakafor and Huda Hassan.
In addition to the board-wide conference, numerous schools have Black History Month events and activities planned. A detailed list of school events is available on the board’s website at www.dpcdsb.org
