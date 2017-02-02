Town’s online tree seedling store now open

February 2, 2017 · 0 Comments
Let’s grow Caledon’s tree canopy!
The Town of Caledon’s 2017 Tree Seedling Program provides Caledon residents with the option to purchase coniferous tree seedlings and deciduous potted stock.
“We are excited to continually offer this program to Caledon residents,” Mayor Allan Thompson said. “By making native tree stock and seedling options accessible to local residents, we are encouraging private reforestation and restoration efforts and tackling climate change.”
The following potted trees and tree seedlings are available through the 2017 program:
• Coniferous (softwood) seedling species include white cedar, white pine and white spruce. The minimum order is one bundle that contains10 seedlings.
• Potted deciduous (hardwood) species include red oak, silver maple, sugar maple, red maple, white birch, black cherry, red/silver cross maple, white oak and black walnut.
Visit the store at caledon.ca/seedlings
Orders are due by March 3. The pick-up date will be April 29, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Town Public Works Yard 3, 14220 Highway 50 at Columbia Way).
Customers are reminded to bring a piece of photo ID that shows their Caledon address.
