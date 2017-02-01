Uncategorized

Bolton resident wins big with Lottario

February 1, 2017

Bolton resident Ernst (Ernie) Drachenberg has a great reason to celebrate these days.
He won $428,343 in the Jan. 21, 2017 Lottario draw.
“I go to the gym every day,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “On the day that I won, I was on my way there when I decided to stop by the store and check my ticket.”
He scanned his ticket at the ticket checker.
“The words ‘Big Winner’ appeared and at first I thought I won $428,” Drachenberg, 90, said. “I tucked my ticket away and headed to the gym. Later that day, I picked up a print out of the winning numbers and went home to check my ticket. One by one, the numbers matched up.”
“I didn’t want to celebrate yet and later find out the ticket wasn’t a winner,” he added, so the following day, he returned to the store with his wife. “Together with the manager we verified my win, validated the ticket and spoke with OLG on the phone.”
“I consider myself a young 90,” the a married father, grandfather and great grandfather said. “I am active, love riding my bike and enjoy life every single day. In fact, I have climbed the CN Tower seven times. My first time was when I was 80 years old.”
“Winning the lottery is lovely, but I do wish I was 20 years younger so I could really enjoy this money. Having said that, I have a wonderful family and it will make me very happy to see them enjoying my win. I can’t wait to have a big family celebration, knowing that this money will help take care of all of us.”
“Finally, I would love to come back to the Prize Centre after I win again!” he concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Queen Street in Bolton.

