Suds were flowing at Brewzapalooza

By Bill Rea Caledon is likely to have a Centre for the Arts eventually, even if things are not moving quite as fast as some ...

Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) invites everyone to put their heart on their sleeve and join them for their Valentine Family Fun Night ...

CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton will be offering a Latin night tomorrow (Friday) with Manuel Boado. Boado’s selections are rhythmic, passionate and romantic, and he promises ...

By Bill Rea Caledon has always been known for its volunteer spirit, and in some cases, that adds to the safety of the community. That ...

Caledon Chamber Concerts continues its 2016-2017 season Feb. 4 with a concert by Ensemble Made in Canada. The concert will include music by Mozart, Brahms ...

Cystic Fibrosis Canada — Peel Chapter will be holding its second annual Princess Ball Jan. 28 at Lionhead Golf and Country Club. The Princess Ball ...

The Climate Change Action Group of Dufferin-Caledon has announced the Fast Forward 2017 Eco-Film Festival. The kickoff movie will be Jan. 31 with the screening ...

What would it be like to be part of a group that raises $10,000 for a Caledon charity in less than an hour? The Caledon ...

By Anne Ritchie Blackhorse Village Players’ Buying the Moose is a real bargain for theatre lovers; a ricocheting romance charged with laughter and spiced with ...