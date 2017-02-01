Legion benefits from council golf tournament

February 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Bill Rea
The annual Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament in September was another success, and that’s a benefit to the Alton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.
Councillors gathered recently to present a cheque for $73,000 to the branch. The Legion hall is currently undergoing work, including replacing the roof.
“I think we’ve got some wonderful news here,” Mayor Allan Thompson declared, adding the Legion hall has been a hub for the northwest section of Caledon for years. He also thought it was symbolic that the tournament itself is always held at Osprey Valley Golf Course near Alton.
“This was our most successful golf tournament so far,” he added.
Councillor Annette Groves was happy that this contribution will help keep the branch going. That’s important, as she pointed out the Royal Canadian Legion has more than 300,000 members in some 1,400 branches.
Groves expressed thanks to Doreen Beffort, who has co-ordinated the tournament for the last several years. She also voiced appreciation for the support from the community, and was confident it would be there next year.
The tournament has been going for many years, and Groves said it has raised more than $800,000. She added she expects the number will pass the million mark next year.
“For a small community like Caledon, I think that;s wonderful,” she commented.
“I’d like to thank the town of Caledon for supporting us,” remarked Legion member Steve Hayward.
