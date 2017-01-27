Contents

Grants available for business property renos

January 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Sandra Dolson
Economic Development Officer
Town of Caledon
There are many reasons to renovate your business property or space: increase sales, send the message that “you’re here to stay,” improve energy efficiency, create a positive work environment, increase the value of your building and more.
Whatever your reasons, the Town’s Economic Development Office encourages private property improvements because they create a better environment to conduct business and they have a positive impact on the community as a whole.
If 2017 is the year you will be investing in your commercial or industrial property, you may be eligible for grants to help with the renovation costs. Under the Town’s Community Improvement Plans, there are funds available to businesses located in specific areas of Bolton, Caledon East or one of the six villages: Inglewood, Palgrave, Caledon village, Cheltenham, Mono Mills or Alton.
There are various incentive programs for improvements to façade, landscape, energy efficiency and signage, and the application process has been made as easy as possible to make processing time efficient.
Here are a few of the basics, and what you need to apply:
• Eligible façade and landscape projects must be visible to the public.
• Projects must be approved prior to work commencing on the site.
• Projects are to start within six months of receiving approval.
• Meet with Economic Development staff to discuss your plans.
• Complete an application form, including two quotes from qualified contractors for each project, plans (drawings, material details if applicable) and pictures of the project area as it is before the project starts. The application processing takes approximately four weeks.
• When the project is complete, submit contractor invoices and proof of payment along with the “after” pictures. The grant money will be paid according to the agreement.
To date, the Town has provided grants totaling more than $280,000. This grant investment program has been leveraged for approximately $8.75 million of private property investment.
Grants are not paid retroactively, so start planning now and contact the Economic Development Office to discuss your plans.
For more information about the Community Improvement Plans, visit the Town’s website at caledon.ca/cip or call 905-584-2272, ext. 4152.

