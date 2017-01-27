Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

January 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Elizabeth Rustja
It was about eight months ago when I saw an ad in the local newspaper.
It was the Rotary Club of Palgrave inviting people to an open house to find out more about Rotary. I was looking for a volunteer opportunity, so I thought why not? Let’s go see what Rotary is all about.
Since then, I have met many wonderful people who make a difference in our community, our country and around the world.
Every week, we have the opportunity to learn about something new. Each week, we have an opportunity to make a difference.
In the very short time that I have been coming to Rotary, I have seen the difference that we can make.
• I’ve witnessed firsthand the smiling faces of those that benefit from spending time singing together at Meaghan Zaremba’s Music Room.
• I’ve seen the community come together at the Palgrave tree lighting.
• I’ve seen a truckload of hockey equipment sent up to the First Nation villages in northern Ontario.
• I have learned that we can work with other Rotary Clubs to make things happen . . . like working with the Bolton Club to sponsor the Caledon Parent-Child Centre “Let’s Get Together” program, where families with children with disabilities can go for much needed support.
This list could go on for more than a minute, but in short my observation is simply this . . .
Rotary is good people doing good things . . . and I look forward to doing more good things with this wonderful organization.
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.
