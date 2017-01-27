Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

January 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Elizabeth Rustja
It was about eight months ago when I saw an ad in the local newspaper.
It was the Rotary Club of Palgrave inviting people to an open house to find out more about Rotary. I was looking for a volunteer opportunity, so I thought why not? Let’s go see what Rotary is all about.
Since then, I have met many wonderful people who make a difference in our community, our country and around the world.
Every week, we have the opportunity to learn about something new. Each week, we have an opportunity to make a difference.
In the very short time that I have been coming to Rotary, I have seen the difference that we can make.
• I’ve witnessed firsthand the smiling faces of those that benefit from spending time singing together at Meaghan Zaremba’s Music Room.
• I’ve seen the community come together at the Palgrave tree lighting.
• I’ve seen a truckload of hockey equipment sent up to the First Nation villages in northern Ontario.
• I have learned that we can work with other Rotary Clubs to make things happen . . . like working with the Bolton Club to sponsor the Caledon Parent-Child Centre “Let’s Get Together” program, where families with children with disabilities can go for much needed support.
This list could go on for more than a minute, but in short my observation is simply this . . .
Rotary is good people doing good things . . . and I look forward to doing more good things with this wonderful organization.
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

The weather was not in keeping with the season, but there was still lots of creativity over the weekend at the annual Fire and Ice Festival at Alton Mill. Art can take may forms, with audiences sometimes getting the chance to watch it take shape. That’s what happened Saturday evening at the Fire and Ice Festival at Alton Mill. Crowds watched as artist Brian Oates ignited his fire sculpture. When the flames had died down, people saw a depiction of birds in flight.

Plenty to see and do at Alton Mill’s Fire and Ice Festival

Town trying to proceed with arts centre

By Bill Rea Caledon is likely to have a Centre for the Arts eventually, even if things are not moving quite as fast as some ...

Valentine Family Fun Night

Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) invites everyone to put their heart on their sleeve and join them for their Valentine Family Fun Night ...

Latin theme coming to CrossCurrents

CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton will be offering a Latin night tomorrow (Friday) with Manuel Boado. Boado’s selections are rhythmic, passionate and romantic, and he promises ...

Volunteers thanked for making HomeJames a success

By Bill Rea Caledon has always been known for its volunteer spirit, and in some cases, that adds to the safety of the community. That ...

Concert Series presents Ensemble Made in Canada

Caledon Chamber Concerts continues its 2016-2017 season Feb. 4 with a concert by Ensemble Made in Canada. The concert will include music by Mozart, Brahms ...

CF Canada holding Princess Ball

Cystic Fibrosis Canada — Peel Chapter will be holding its second annual Princess Ball Jan. 28 at Lionhead Golf and Country Club. The Princess Ball ...

Ecological film festival coming to Erin

The Climate Change Action Group of Dufferin-Caledon has announced the Fast Forward 2017 Eco-Film Festival. The kickoff movie will be Jan. 31 with the screening ...

Caledon chapter of 100 Women Who Care being launched

What would it be like to be part of a group that raises $10,000 for a Caledon charity in less than an hour? The Caledon ...

Moose currently makes the scene at Blackhorse theatre

By Anne Ritchie Blackhorse Village Players’ Buying the Moose is a real bargain for theatre lovers; a ricocheting romance charged with laughter and spiced with ...