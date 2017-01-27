Golden Hawks earn third win in four games

January 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

The good times keep rolling in for the Caledon Golden Hawks.

They are still in last place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Carruthers division, but they have a bright future ahead.

With a record of 1-1 over two games this weekend, the Hawks have now won three of their last four games, a stunning feat considering it took almost two months to find their first three wins of the season between September and November.

In January, the Hawks have compiled a 3-1-2 record, third best in the division behind only the powerhouse squads of the Alliston Hornets and Stayner Siskins.

Their only regulation loss during that stretch came at the hands of the Hornets, who have effectively run away with the Carruthers division, along with the Siskins, combining for seven losses between the two teams.

The Golden Hawks met the Hornets at the New Tec Rec Centre Friday, having been a pain in Alliston’s side all season. The Hornets entered the game having won all four meetings so far, but three by the skin of their teeth, in one-goal decisions.

Friday’s match would be another one-goal game, though it looked grim early when Alliston’s Matthew Natasiuk gave his team the lead beating Christian Cipironi less than two minutes in.

The Hawks battled back in the second to tie it with Tyler Whitten’s 14th of the season, though two quick goals in the third gave Alliston a 3-1 lead.

Matt Magliozzi brought his team within a goal with five minutes left, but Alliston was able to run out the clock and squeak out a 3-2 win.

The Hawks returned to the ice Sunday to host the Penetang Kings, putting on an instant classic at Caledon East.

A back-and-forth game had the Hawks up 4-3 after the first period, and 6-5 after the second.

Caledon actually scored twice early in the third to form an 8-5 lead, before three straight goals from the Kings in the final eight minutes, including the game-tying goal with one second on the clock, sent the teams to overtime.

Not quite three minutes into extra time, Anton Trublin finished off his third hat trick in the last four games to give the Hawks the 9-8 victory.

Despite the win and the team’s current success, the Hawks’ horrid start to the season has proven too much to overcome. An Orillia Terriers’ victory over the Huntsville Otters Friday clinched last place in the division for the Hawks, with two games remaining on the schedule.

Caledon will face either the Hornets or Siskins in the first round of the PJHL playoffs. Those clubs are still battling it out for top spot in the division.

The Hawks visit the Otters (16-24-0) tomorrow (Friday) night, before returning to Caledon East for the final home game of the season Sunday.

Puck drop is at 6:30p.m. against the Hornets (33-5-1).

For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

